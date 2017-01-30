Muir Road

Construction of a new reinforced concrete box (RCB) to replace the existing deteriorated drainage structure on Muir Road, 0.5 mile south of Crawford Street was completed Monday, January 30th and Muir Road from Crawford Street to K-140 Highway reopened to through traffic. Saline County opened bids on the 2016 Reinforced Concrete Box (RCB) Package on June 30, 2016. This project consists of the replacement of nine existing drainage structures with new reinforced concrete box culverts. The low bidder was Reece Construction Company, Inc. of Scandia, Kansas. They were awarded a contract for $614,614.16. The project is funded from the 2-mil fund for bridge and culvert replacement. This particular box culvert is the fourth of the nine to be replaced.

Woodward Road

Construction of a new reinforced concrete box (RCB) to replace the existing deteriorated drainage structure on Woodward Road, 0.4 mile south of Rose Hill Road was completed Monday, January 30th and this section of road reopened to through traffic. This particular box culvert is the third of the nine to be replaced.