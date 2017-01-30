Salina USD 305 Parent-Teacher Conferences at all schools will be held on Wednesday, February 8 after school. Conferences will be taking place in the day and evening on Thursday, February 9 in all buildings. Elementary and middle school conferences are scheduled by appointment, please call the school offices for more information.

Parent-Teacher conferences are a great way to learn about how students are progressing. Parents and guardians can ask questions, find out how their children interact with others, and learn what can be done to help children succeed. Research shows that students with involved parents are more likely to earn higher grades and test scores, enroll in higher-level programs, be promoted and earn credits, attend school regularly, have better social skills, graduate and go on to college. Please contact your school building for more information.

There is no school for all USD 305 students on February 9 and 10. Elementary students do not have school on February 13 (teacher inservice), 2017.