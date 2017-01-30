Royals Charities to Honor Pitcher Yordano Ventura Through Efforts in the Dominican Republic

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 27, 2017) – To honor the legacy of Yordano Ventura, the Royals announce the ACE 30 Memorial Fund has been established through Royals Charities. Funds will support youth baseball projects in his native country of the Dominican Republic.

Yordano maintained a strong connection to the Dominican Republic, and the community in his hometown of Las Terrenas. During the off-season, he returned to live in the area while working out at the Royals Dominican Academy located in Guerra, Santo Domingo.

Giving kids the opportunity to play baseball was always important to Yordano. He stayed connected to Liga Kelly, the local baseball program he grew up playing with in Las Terrenas. In addition, Yordano served as a co-chair of the Royals Baseball Equipment Drive, which provides baseball equipment and funds for young baseball and softball players in Kansas City.

To join the team in remembering Yordano and his commitment to the youth of the Dominican, fans can donate to the ACE 30 Memorial Fund at www.royals.com/yordano or send donations to:

Royals Charities

Attn: ACE 30 Memorial Fund

1 Royal Way

Kansas City, MO 64129