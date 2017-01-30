BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Barton and Ford County are investigating a suspect on kidnapping charges.

On Sunday, the Great Bend Police Department received information indicating that the Dodge City Police Department was searching for a 2005 Crown Victoria that had allegedly been used to facilitate a kidnapping, domestic violence earlier in the day, according to a media release.

The driver of the vehicle was thought to be driven by Ricardo Andres Lima, age 30, who was the suspect in the incident.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department located the vehicle and stopped it in the 2400 block of 10th Street.

Officers were able to take Lima into custody without incident. He was held for authorities from Dodge City.

Officers also found the victim of the alleged kidnapping. She was taken to the Police Department, where she was reunited with family members.

Lima has previous drug convictions in Ford County in 2008.