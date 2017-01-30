SALINA — Richard Royse, DVM, 87, formally of Wichita, passed away January 25, 2017.
Preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, JoAnn; parents, Clarence and Hula Royse.
Survivors include son, Kevin (Barbara) of Salina; daughter, Gloria Wright of Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Richard Brasier, of Los Angeles, CA., brother, William Royse of Andover, KS; sister, Norma Blank of Wichita, KS.
Richard was a 1959 graduate of Kansas State University Veterinary School. In 1964, Richard established the Crestview Animal Clinic and practiced until his retirement in 1997.
Memorial service will be February 11, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 2555 N. Hyacinth, Wichita, KS.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salina Animal Shelter, 329 N. 2nd Street, Salina Kansas 67401.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Loren Neil Peterson, 87, Salina, died January 29, 2017. He was born in Concordia, KS. on July 26, 1929 to Rena and Eugene Peterson. He spent most of his life in Salina, retiring to Diamondhead Community in Arkansas. Neil attended school in Salina and graduated high school in Luray, KS. He attended Kansas Wesleyan and K-State University. He worked for many years at Salina Manufacturing Company and was the founder of Salina Vortex Corporation.
He married Joyce Cozad in Barnard on August 7, 1949.
He is preceded in death by a son, Micheal. He is survived by his wife Joyce, of the home; his children, John (Brenda) Peterson, Christine (Lee) Young and daughter in law, Lisa Peterson. His grandchildren are Jason Peterson, Michelle Simmons, Christopher Peterson, Travis Young, Erica Haag, Rachel Ladd and Erin McQuillan. His great grandchildren are Neil Peterson, Journey Simmons, Haleana Simmons, Kalvin Simmons, Kaseon Simmons, Adelaide Peterson, Jude Peterson, Liam Young, Aidan Young, Kaiya Haag, Jack Ladd, Nayeli Ladd, Elise McQuillan, Aeden McQuillan, David Lee McQuillan and Evelyn McQuillan.
A memorial graveside inurnment will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, February 4, in the Roselawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow at 11:00 am at Salina Vortex, 1725 Vortex Avenue, Salina. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Salina or Redeemer Lutheran Church.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Robert A. “Bob” Eller, 69, passed away Saturday, January 28th, in Abilene. He was born November 2, 1947 in Mitchell, South Dakota, the son of Everett M. and Bethel J. (Dahl) Eller. Growing up in Plain, Wisconsin, Bob attended local schools. He was an Army Veteran serving in Viet Nam and was awarded the purple heart. On April 15, 1978, Bob married Carolyn K. Bird. Their married life was spent in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri, and Colorado before retiring in Kansas. He had been employed as a welder by the Ed Cramer and Sons Construction Company. Bob was preceded in death by a son, Ryan P. Eller, parents, two sisters and two brothers. Bob was a member of the Zion Brethren In Christ Church.
He is survived by: wife, Carolyn Eller of Abilene; two daughters, Jennifer (Eddie) Denkler and Sarah (Eli) Oliveto both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three sons, Tim (Amy) Eller of Eugene, Oregon, Jeff Eller of Abilene, Mike (Rose) Eller of Colorado Springs, Colorado; eight grandchildren; six sisters and two brothers.
The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be held 10:30 AM Monday, February 6th, at the Zion Brethren In Christ Church north of Abilene with Pastor Jay Johnson officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Zion Brethren In Christ Church. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
John F. Gisselbeck, 70 died January 29, 2017 in Miltonvale, KS. He was born on November 5, 1946 in Billings, Montana. John attended the Houghton Academy in Houghton, NY. He graduated from Miltonvale Wesleyan College in May of 1967. John graduated from Greenville College in 1969. He married Penny Foster on May 28, 1971. John taught and coached at Miltonvale grade school. In 1978, he joined Twin Valley Telephone until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of the Miltonvale Lions Club where he was treasurer and past president. He was also a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church, Miltonvale Economic Development Group, KTIA board member and the Independent Telephone Pioneers Association. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, adoptive mother and sister Judy Frazer.
Survivors:
Spouse: Penny Gisselbeck, Miltonvale, KS
Son: Josh and wife Kwalonn Gisselbeck, Clay Center, KS
Daughter: Tiffany and husband Aaron Wertenberger, Clay Center, KS
Son: Brett and wife Stefanie Gisselbeck, Clay Center, KS
Son: Cole and wife Melissa Gisselbeck, Clay Center, KS
12 grandchildren
Sister: Sandy Hone, Billings, MT
Sister: Marilyn Frickey, Billings, MT
Funeral Services: February 3, 2017 at 11:00AM at the Clay Center United Methodist Church in Clay Center, KS
Minister: Pastor Ryan Lynch
Graveside Services: 2:30PM. Friday at the Miltonvale Cemetery, Miltonvale, Kansas
Visitation: 3-8PM Thursday, February 2 at the Clay Center United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends from 4-6PM.
Memorials: Miltonvale Educational and Charitable Foundation or Clay Center United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
YNCS Orville E. Stroh (Ret.), 79, died Jan. 25, 2017 in Little River. He was born, Nov. 22, 1937 in Wilson, KS to Aaron and Anna (Nuss) Stroh. He worked in special intelligence with the United States Coast Guard, and retired after 20 years of service as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was a member and past commander of the American Legion Post 174, and a member of the Lion’s Club in Ellsworth. He also owned Stroh Realty and Auction in Lyons.
In 1960, Orville married Beverly Brown in Norfolk, VA. She preceded him in death. His sister, Earlene Stroh also preceded him.
Orville is survived by his son, James Stroh of Racine, WI; brother, Kenny Stroh, Haysville, KS, sister, Nadine Delhotal, Denver, CO; Nieces; Clarissa Delhotal and Becky Delhotal-Hicks both of Denver, Paige Bullock and Nancy Roche both of Norfolk, VA, Nephews; Bert Bullock, Norfolk, VA and Shane Stroh, Perry, OK; Great niece, Genevieve, Great nephew, Miles, and his Grandson, McKale McAnulla, Hoisington, KS.
Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at the American Legion Hall, Ellsworth with burial following at 2:00 p.m. in the Lyons Municipal Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Orville E. Stroh Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Born: March 3, 1928 on the family farm in Perry, Kansas to Leon James “Leo” and Daisy Bryant.
She graduated from Colby Community College and Los Angeles City College retiring from the Los Angeles City School District. She then graduated from Liberty University, an ordained minister and was appointed pastor of Saint Paul Methodist Church by Bishop Henry W. Murph.
She served in the League of Women Voters, the PTA, the EHU, 4-H leader, wood craft ranger leader, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 0356 Bogue, Kansas.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for many years.
She was a volunteer with the Senior Companion and Foster Grandparents program until her death.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Hubert Bowen Sr.; brother, Leon Bryant; great-grandchild, Baby Raymond Miller, and great-grandchild, Jonathan Robison Joy.
Survivors include one daughter, Theresa Miller of California; four sons, Hubert Jr. (Kay) of Hill City; Keith ( Minnet) of Marino Valley, California; Kelvin of Kansas City, Kansas; Gamel (Janice) of Kansas City, Kansas. Sister Audrey Bowen of California; step sister Wilma Bailey of Topeka; and nephew, Marion King of Topeka; 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 20 great great grandchildren, and a host of relitives and friends.
She was a devoted home maker, wife, and mother. She lived a full and happy life, caring and helping children and people where ever she could.
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
The earthly life of Howard Donald Berglund came to a close on January 26, 2017.
A celebration of Howard’s life will be held to the glory of God at the First Baptist Church, McPherson, KS on Saturday, February 4 at 2pm. All are welcome. A time of visitation will be at Christians Funeral Home in Lindsborg from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, February 3. There will be a private burial Saturday morning.
Howard was born on March 29, 1920 on a farm in Eastern South Dakota. At the age of seven, the family including his parents Arthur G. and Georgia E. Howard, his sister Beth and his brother Kenneth, moved to the town of Trent. There Howard graduated from the local high school in 1938. Following graduation from Sioux Falls College, he taught public school for three years at Davis and Dell Rapids, then answered the call to prepare for Christian ministry. This he did at the Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, PA., graduating in 1950 with ordination in 1951. It was there he met and married Edythe Griste in 1947 who became his partner for 69 years.
Rev. Berglund served several churches in Winner/Dixon parish in SD, Wichita KS, McPherson KS and in Fresno CA, the final five years before retirement in 1987 following 40 years of active ministry. During those final years of ministry in Fresno, Howard served on the pastoral staff with his son Brad. Having chosen to live in Lindsborg, KS in retirement, they moved there in 1990 living in a house designed and built by son Mark. They have enjoyed all the relationships established in the Lindsborg community. Howard and Edythe moved to Denver to be closer to son Brad beginning March 1, 2014.
The Berglunds have two sons, Mark and Brad, daughter-in-law Rita, four granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. Sunday and Garrett Thompson, Greyson Lee and Jocelyn Opal of Bastrop, Texas; Lacey and Mike Dunn, Allison Jane and Andrew James of Manhattan, KS; Brittany and Dustin Unruh, Cade Monroe and Bryn Carabel of Canton, KS; Brianna and Sean Friend, Quinn Alexei and Rory Mikhail of Denver, CO and one grandson Brandon who died July 13, 2009 having lived with the results and challenges of brain cancer for 20 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Bible Society www.americanbible.org or to the American Baptist Churches International Ministries www.internationalministries.org. They may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home.
For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.christiansfuneralhome.com.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Myrna Joyce Brandenburg-Christiansen, 87, passed away January 27, 2017 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City. She was born November 24, 1929 in Luray, to Howard and Lulu (Weese) Griffin. Myrna grew up on a farm nine miles north of Bunker Hill, along the Saline River.
Myrna attended elementary school at a small country school across the road from their house and for many years the teacher lived with them. Myrna graduated from Bunker Hill High School in May 1947.
She married her best friend Robert D. (Bob) Brandenburg on June 8, 1947. After living in Russell County for about 20 years they moved to Dodge City. Eventually they returned to Russell. Myrna loved dancing and helping others.
After the death of her husband Bob on November 13, 1987, she married Virgil Christiansen of Lincoln, January 13, 1989. She and her husband spent time in Lincoln before moving to Salina. She returned to Dodge City earlier this year.
Myrna is survived by her husband, Virgil Christiansen of Salina. She is also survived by three children, Alan Brandenburg and wife Deana of Salina, Beverly Pohl and husband Terry of Louisville, Kentucky, and Eldon Brandenburg and wife Patty of Dodge City; and one brother, Howard Griffin and wife Shirley of Arkansas City. She had 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, two nephews, and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Lulu Griffin, her husband Bob Brandenburg, her youngest daughter, Sandra K. Reynolds; and nephew, Monte Griffin.
Funeral will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Dr. Michael Burns presiding. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday with the family present at Swaim Funeral Chapel. A second funeral will be at 10 AM on Friday, February 03, 2017, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell with Pastor Gary Carlson. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM on Thursday, February 02, 2017, with the family greeting guests at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. Burial will follow the funeral on Friday at Russell City Cemetery in Russell. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie or Gideon’s International both in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.