SALINA — Richard Royse, DVM, 87, formally of Wichita, passed away January 25, 2017.

Preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, JoAnn; parents, Clarence and Hula Royse.

Survivors include son, Kevin (Barbara) of Salina; daughter, Gloria Wright of Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Richard Brasier, of Los Angeles, CA., brother, William Royse of Andover, KS; sister, Norma Blank of Wichita, KS.

Richard was a 1959 graduate of Kansas State University Veterinary School. In 1964, Richard established the Crestview Animal Clinic and practiced until his retirement in 1997.

Memorial service will be February 11, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 2555 N. Hyacinth, Wichita, KS.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salina Animal Shelter, 329 N. 2nd Street, Salina Kansas 67401.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Loren Neil Peterson, 87, Salina, died January 29, 2017. He was born in Concordia, KS. on July 26, 1929 to Rena and Eugene Peterson. He spent most of his life in Salina, retiring to Diamondhead Community in Arkansas. Neil attended school in Salina and graduated high school in Luray, KS. He attended Kansas Wesleyan and K-State University. He worked for many years at Salina Manufacturing Company and was the founder of Salina Vortex Corporation.

He married Joyce Cozad in Barnard on August 7, 1949.

He is preceded in death by a son, Micheal. He is survived by his wife Joyce, of the home; his children, John (Brenda) Peterson, Christine (Lee) Young and daughter in law, Lisa Peterson. His grandchildren are Jason Peterson, Michelle Simmons, Christopher Peterson, Travis Young, Erica Haag, Rachel Ladd and Erin McQuillan. His great grandchildren are Neil Peterson, Journey Simmons, Haleana Simmons, Kalvin Simmons, Kaseon Simmons, Adelaide Peterson, Jude Peterson, Liam Young, Aidan Young, Kaiya Haag, Jack Ladd, Nayeli Ladd, Elise McQuillan, Aeden McQuillan, David Lee McQuillan and Evelyn McQuillan.

A memorial graveside inurnment will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, February 4, in the Roselawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow at 11:00 am at Salina Vortex, 1725 Vortex Avenue, Salina. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Salina or Redeemer Lutheran Church.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Robert A. “Bob” Eller, 69, passed away Saturday, January 28th, in Abilene. He was born November 2, 1947 in Mitchell, South Dakota, the son of Everett M. and Bethel J. (Dahl) Eller. Growing up in Plain, Wisconsin, Bob attended local schools. He was an Army Veteran serving in Viet Nam and was awarded the purple heart. On April 15, 1978, Bob married Carolyn K. Bird. Their married life was spent in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri, and Colorado before retiring in Kansas. He had been employed as a welder by the Ed Cramer and Sons Construction Company. Bob was preceded in death by a son, Ryan P. Eller, parents, two sisters and two brothers. Bob was a member of the Zion Brethren In Christ Church.

He is survived by: wife, Carolyn Eller of Abilene; two daughters, Jennifer (Eddie) Denkler and Sarah (Eli) Oliveto both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three sons, Tim (Amy) Eller of Eugene, Oregon, Jeff Eller of Abilene, Mike (Rose) Eller of Colorado Springs, Colorado; eight grandchildren; six sisters and two brothers.

The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be held 10:30 AM Monday, February 6th, at the Zion Brethren In Christ Church north of Abilene with Pastor Jay Johnson officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Zion Brethren In Christ Church. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

John F. Gisselbeck, 70 died January 29, 2017 in Miltonvale, KS. He was born on November 5, 1946 in Billings, Montana. John attended the Houghton Academy in Houghton, NY. He graduated from Miltonvale Wesleyan College in May of 1967. John graduated from Greenville College in 1969. He married Penny Foster on May 28, 1971. John taught and coached at Miltonvale grade school. In 1978, he joined Twin Valley Telephone until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of the Miltonvale Lions Club where he was treasurer and past president. He was also a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church, Miltonvale Economic Development Group, KTIA board member and the Independent Telephone Pioneers Association. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, adoptive mother and sister Judy Frazer.

Survivors:

Spouse: Penny Gisselbeck, Miltonvale, KS

Son: Josh and wife Kwalonn Gisselbeck, Clay Center, KS

Daughter: Tiffany and husband Aaron Wertenberger, Clay Center, KS

Son: Brett and wife Stefanie Gisselbeck, Clay Center, KS

Son: Cole and wife Melissa Gisselbeck, Clay Center, KS

12 grandchildren

Sister: Sandy Hone, Billings, MT

Sister: Marilyn Frickey, Billings, MT

Funeral Services: February 3, 2017 at 11:00AM at the Clay Center United Methodist Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Ryan Lynch

Graveside Services: 2:30PM. Friday at the Miltonvale Cemetery, Miltonvale, Kansas

Visitation: 3-8PM Thursday, February 2 at the Clay Center United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends from 4-6PM.

Memorials: Miltonvale Educational and Charitable Foundation or Clay Center United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

YNCS Orville E. Stroh (Ret.), 79, died Jan. 25, 2017 in Little River. He was born, Nov. 22, 1937 in Wilson, KS to Aaron and Anna (Nuss) Stroh. He worked in special intelligence with the United States Coast Guard, and retired after 20 years of service as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was a member and past commander of the American Legion Post 174, and a member of the Lion’s Club in Ellsworth. He also owned Stroh Realty and Auction in Lyons.

In 1960, Orville married Beverly Brown in Norfolk, VA. She preceded him in death. His sister, Earlene Stroh also preceded him.

Orville is survived by his son, James Stroh of Racine, WI; brother, Kenny Stroh, Haysville, KS, sister, Nadine Delhotal, Denver, CO; Nieces; Clarissa Delhotal and Becky Delhotal-Hicks both of Denver, Paige Bullock and Nancy Roche both of Norfolk, VA, Nephews; Bert Bullock, Norfolk, VA and Shane Stroh, Perry, OK; Great niece, Genevieve, Great nephew, Miles, and his Grandson, McKale McAnulla, Hoisington, KS.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at the American Legion Hall, Ellsworth with burial following at 2:00 p.m. in the Lyons Municipal Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Orville E. Stroh Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Leota A. Bowen