Enjoy luxury living in this beautiful and spacious, one-owner custom home with magnificent views. Dramatic entry foyer leads to magnificent living room, showcasing a stone, gas-lit, wood burning fireplace, and vaulted, beamed ceilings. Kitchen features upper/lower cabinet lighting, a pull-out buffet cabinet, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, linen storage, large pantry and slide out drawer for mixer. 22 x 12 formal dining offers ample space for entertaining. Master bedroom includes space for seating area and a hot tub room for relaxing. Master bath features a large walk in closet, shower, and double sinks. Main floor laundry has lots of extra storage. Basement has two bedrooms, huge recreation area, wet bar, fireplace, 24 x 17 heated workshop, plenty of windows and is a full walkout. Relax to your favorite music with the Bose whole-house sound system with controls in eight rooms. Home has a central vacuum, two decks and a covered patio across the back offering breathtaking views. For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx176 91&s=sp2