GEARY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities have sent a Kansas man for mental health treatment following a near critical accident on Interstate 70.

Deputies arrested Tommie Lee Hoskins, Topeka, after he drove the wrong way Interstate 70. The incident temporarily closed a portion of the eastbound highway, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were able to apprehend Hoskins before any major accidents occurred.

“There was a small accident that occurred, very minimal damage and the injury that happened because of that accident didn’t even really require medical treatment; Mr. Hoskins was taken to the hospital where it was deemed that he needed to speak with Pawnee Mental Health,” said Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf.

Hoskins was booked on requested charges of Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving, Driving under influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor, Driving wrong direction on one way road and Failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

Officials at Pawnee Mental Health evaluated Hoskins and recommended that he be sent to Osawatomie State Hospital. He is there to undergoing psychiatric evaluations and treatment.