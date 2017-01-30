IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the league, the conference announced Monday. This is the fifth time this season Jackson has earned the honor which is a Kansas record for newcomers.

Jackson averaged 21.0 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Jayhawks during two road games against top-20 teams. The Detroit native connected on 6-of-9 3-pointers in the two contests.

Jackson’s highlight performance was his fifth double-double of the season when he had 20 points and 10 rebounds in Kansas’ 79-73 win at No. 4/4 Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Jan. 28. KU had gone 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half of the game and Jackson opened the second half with two treys to give the Jayhawks the lead and momentum en route to the victory. Jackson opened the week tying his career high with 22 points in the 85-69 loss at No. 18/18 West Virginia. Included was a 4-for-4 effort from 3-point range against the Mountaineers.

Jackson’s five times being named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week surpasses former KU guard Tyshawn Taylor’s four times during the 2010-11 season. His five newcomer accolades rank tied for fifth most on the Big 12 list with Clifton Cook of Texas A&M during the 1998-99 season.

ALL-TIME BIG 12 NEWCOMERS/ROOKIES OF THE WEEK

Name, School, Season – N/ROW honors

Michael Beasley, K-State, 2008 – 8

Willie Warren, Oklahoma, 2009 – 7

Marquis Gilstrap, Iowa State, 2010 – 6

Kevin Durant, Texas, 2007 – 6

JOSH JACKSON, KANSAS, 2017 – 5

Clifton Cook, Texas A&M, 1999 – 5

Tyshawn Taylor, KANSAS, 2009 – 4

(eight other players with four)

Andrew Wiggins, KANSAS, 2013 – 3