Richard Griffin, a 40-year-old homeless man, was accused of wrecking a stolen car Friday morning. The car belonged to 63-year-old Randall Kinzle, who had invited Griffin to his residents. Griffin took the car sometime after 7 a.m. Friday morning and faces charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license and theft.

According to Capt. Paul Forrester, Kinzle did not know his 2005 Dodge Neon was gone until police reported the accident at 8:48 a.m. Friday morning. Griffin was headed westbound on I-70 when he drove into the median and rolled into the eastbound lane. He received treatment at the Saline County Health Center before being booked into jail.

Griffin told police he was planning to return the car.