Unseasonably warm weather will continue Monday with highs in the 60s across central and eastern Kansas. A few locations could even touch 70 degrees. The warm weather and occasionally gusty west winds will also result in very high grassland fire danger across central Kansas and parts of the Flint Hills.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday: A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.