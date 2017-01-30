ORLANDO, Fla. — Chris Harris Jr., and Aqib Talib continued to represent Kansas football well at the highest level as the pair of current Denver Broncos cornerbacks helped lead the AFC to a 20-13 win over the NFC in the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl held at Camping World Stadium Sunday evening.

Harris, who is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, helped the AFC to the win by contributing three solo tackles and a pass breakup. The six-year NFL veteran completed the 2016 season with 63 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups on his way to earning First Team All-Pro honors for the second-straight year.

Talib, who has been voted to four-consecutive Pro Bowls, turned in two tackles and two pass breakups in the AFC’s win. Additionally, he helped seal the victory by taking an interception return lateral from Lorenzo Alexander and returning it 65 yards before being brought down. In his recently completed ninth NFL season, Talib tallied 43 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Talib was named First Team All-Pro for the second-straight season.

Harris and Talib joined forces for one season during respective Jayhawk careers, leading KU to a 12-1 record during the 2007 season, including a win over Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl. The duo also helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 championship in 2016.