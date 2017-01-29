The Salina Post

Saturday January 28 High School Basketball Scores

Saturday’s Scores

 

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Golden Plains 50, Western Plains-Healy 26

Lyon County League Tournament
Seventh Place

Madison/Hamilton 55, Marais des Cygnes Valley 51

Fifth Place

Olpe 69, Waverly 53

Third Place

Burlingame 58, Southern Coffey 38

Championship

Hartford 39, Lebo 38

SPIAA Tournament
Third Place

Ashland 48, Kiowa County 45

Championship

South Gray 73, Spearville 66

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pratt 54, Wichita North 24

Weskan 41, Western Plains-Healy 12

Wichita Independent 59, Canton-Galva 32

Berean Academy/Eli Walter Tournament
Seventh Place

Burrton 45, Stafford 40

Fifth Place

Wichita Trinity 55, Douglass 42

Third Place

Goessel 45, Hutchinson Central Christian 32

El Dorado Tournament
Seventh Place

Wichita East 60, Wichita Collegiate 40

Fifth Place

Augusta 51, El Dorado 19

Third Place

Gardner-Edgerton 50, Mill Valley 42

Championship

Circle 51, Maize South 39

Emporia Tournament
Seventh Place

SM North 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 33

Fifth Place

Wichita Heights 44, Topeka 43

Third Place

Maize 54, Emporia 37

Championship

Derby 56, Lawrence 33

Haven Tournament
Seventh Place

Haven 41, Nickerson 40

Fifth Place

Garden Plain 48, Rose Hill 42

Third Place

Wellington 40, Kingman 38

Championship

Goddard 44, Cheney 40

Hiawatha Tournament
Fifth Place

Marysville 60, Jackson Heights 46

Championship

Nemaha Central 44, Hiawatha 32

Jefferson County North Tournament
Seventh Place

Oskaloosa 50, Cornerstone Family 42

Third Place

Valley Falls 49, Pleasant Ridge 30

Championship

Rossville 53, Jefferson North 45, OT

Lawrence Free State Tournament
Seventh Place

Hutchinson 49, Junction City 39

Fifth Place

SM South 48, Wichita Northwest 44

Third Place

Lawrence Free State 67, KC Schlagle 59

Championship

Wichita South 33, Topeka Seaman 28

Lyon County League Tournament

Lebo 38, Hartford 35

Seventh Place

Burlingame 39, Marais des Cygnes Valley 28

Fifth Place

Madison/Hamilton 67, Southern Coffey 55

Championship

Waverly 54, Olpe 47

McPherson Tournament
Seventh Place

Andale 61, Wichita Southeast 48

Fifth Place

Hays 28, Dodge City 25

Third Place

McPherson 51, Valley Center 34

Championship

Olathe South 50, Manhattan 38

Mulvane Tournament
Fifth Place

Mulvane 47, Wichita Campus 34

Third Place

Arkansas City 43, Winfield 34

Championship

Wichita West 39, Conway Springs 38, OT

Newton Invitational Tournament

Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Olathe Northwest 31

Seventh Place

Kapaun Mount Carmel 39, Garden City 31

Fifth Place

SM Northwest 57, Andover Central 39

Championship

Bishop Miege 47, Newton 39

Pratt Tournament

Larned 41, Ulysses 36

Sedgwick Tournament
Seventh Place

Clearwater 53, Belle Plaine 23

Fifth Place

Chaparral 35, Inman 30

Skyline 54 Classic Tournament
Seventh Place

Attica 36, Pretty Prairie 34

Fifth Place

Kinsley 60, Pratt Skyline 31

Third Place

South Barber 45, Norwich 37

Championship

Cunningham 63, Medicine Lodge 37

SPIAA Tournament
Consolation

Satanta 49, Ashland 39

Championship

South Central 47, Kiowa County 38

Washburn Rural Tournament
Seventh Place

Shawnee Heights 50, Topeka West 33

Third Place

Washburn Rural 71, Great Bend 41

Championship

Leavenworth 37, St. Thomas Aquinas 34

Wellsville Tournament
Seventh Place

Anderson County 38, Maranatha Academy 26

Fifth Place

Wellsville 63, Louisburg 56

Third Place

KC Piper 53, Lansing 37

Championship

Baldwin 49, Spring Hill 40

