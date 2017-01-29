Saturday’s Scores
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Golden Plains 50, Western Plains-Healy 26
|Lyon County League Tournament
|Seventh Place
Madison/Hamilton 55, Marais des Cygnes Valley 51
|Fifth Place
Olpe 69, Waverly 53
|Third Place
Burlingame 58, Southern Coffey 38
|Championship
Hartford 39, Lebo 38
|SPIAA Tournament
|Third Place
Ashland 48, Kiowa County 45
|Championship
South Gray 73, Spearville 66
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pratt 54, Wichita North 24
Weskan 41, Western Plains-Healy 12
Wichita Independent 59, Canton-Galva 32
|Berean Academy/Eli Walter Tournament
|Seventh Place
Burrton 45, Stafford 40
|Fifth Place
Wichita Trinity 55, Douglass 42
|Third Place
Goessel 45, Hutchinson Central Christian 32
|El Dorado Tournament
|Seventh Place
Wichita East 60, Wichita Collegiate 40
|Fifth Place
Augusta 51, El Dorado 19
|Third Place
Gardner-Edgerton 50, Mill Valley 42
|Championship
Circle 51, Maize South 39
|Emporia Tournament
|Seventh Place
SM North 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 33
|Fifth Place
Wichita Heights 44, Topeka 43
|Third Place
Maize 54, Emporia 37
|Championship
Derby 56, Lawrence 33
|Haven Tournament
|Seventh Place
Haven 41, Nickerson 40
|Fifth Place
Garden Plain 48, Rose Hill 42
|Third Place
Wellington 40, Kingman 38
|Championship
Goddard 44, Cheney 40
|Hiawatha Tournament
|Fifth Place
Marysville 60, Jackson Heights 46
|Championship
Nemaha Central 44, Hiawatha 32
|Jefferson County North Tournament
|Seventh Place
Oskaloosa 50, Cornerstone Family 42
|Third Place
Valley Falls 49, Pleasant Ridge 30
|Championship
Rossville 53, Jefferson North 45, OT
|Lawrence Free State Tournament
|Seventh Place
Hutchinson 49, Junction City 39
|Fifth Place
SM South 48, Wichita Northwest 44
|Third Place
Lawrence Free State 67, KC Schlagle 59
|Championship
Wichita South 33, Topeka Seaman 28
|Lyon County League Tournament
Lebo 38, Hartford 35
|Seventh Place
Burlingame 39, Marais des Cygnes Valley 28
|Fifth Place
Madison/Hamilton 67, Southern Coffey 55
|Championship
Waverly 54, Olpe 47
|McPherson Tournament
|Seventh Place
Andale 61, Wichita Southeast 48
|Fifth Place
Hays 28, Dodge City 25
|Third Place
McPherson 51, Valley Center 34
|Championship
Olathe South 50, Manhattan 38
|Mulvane Tournament
|Fifth Place
Mulvane 47, Wichita Campus 34
|Third Place
Arkansas City 43, Winfield 34
|Championship
Wichita West 39, Conway Springs 38, OT
|Newton Invitational Tournament
Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Olathe Northwest 31
|Seventh Place
Kapaun Mount Carmel 39, Garden City 31
|Fifth Place
SM Northwest 57, Andover Central 39
|Championship
Bishop Miege 47, Newton 39
|Pratt Tournament
Larned 41, Ulysses 36
|Sedgwick Tournament
|Seventh Place
Clearwater 53, Belle Plaine 23
|Fifth Place
Chaparral 35, Inman 30
|Skyline 54 Classic Tournament
|Seventh Place
Attica 36, Pretty Prairie 34
|Fifth Place
Kinsley 60, Pratt Skyline 31
|Third Place
South Barber 45, Norwich 37
|Championship
Cunningham 63, Medicine Lodge 37
|SPIAA Tournament
|Consolation
Satanta 49, Ashland 39
|Championship
South Central 47, Kiowa County 38
|Washburn Rural Tournament
|Seventh Place
Shawnee Heights 50, Topeka West 33
|Third Place
Washburn Rural 71, Great Bend 41
|Championship
Leavenworth 37, St. Thomas Aquinas 34
|Wellsville Tournament
|Seventh Place
Anderson County 38, Maranatha Academy 26
|Fifth Place
Wellsville 63, Louisburg 56
|Third Place
KC Piper 53, Lansing 37
|Championship
Baldwin 49, Spring Hill 40