Jeanette Wagner

(March 30, 1922 – January 28, 2017)

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the McDonald Funeral Home with burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the McDonald Funeral Home.

Marvin Gayle Platner, 74, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 1:40P.M, Saturday, January 28th, 2017 peacefully, at Via Christi ,St. Francis , Wichita, Kansas.

Marvin was born in McPherson, Kansas on April 13, 1942, a son of Myra Alivida (Sewell) and Glenn Marvin Platner.

Marvin attended the Marquette grade school and graduated from Marquette High School, Marquette, Kansas in 1960.

He was a member of McPherson Church of Christ McPherson, Kansas where he was baptized into Christ in November of 2010.

Mavin Honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a CTl (0) in the Vietnam War. He received National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

After returning from the Navy, Marvin was one of the first employees of McPherson EMS where he spent 20 years, as an EMT, as a training officer for the paramedic service, he taught First Responder courses at McPherson College and McPherson High School, and he also taught EMT and EMT-1 courses at McPherson, driving from coast to coast several times. The last 5 years before retirement he was a dispatcher for the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop D. In his retirement years, Marvin drove cars for Midway Motors, worked for Oscar Koehn picking up vehicles, and for Jason at Koehn’s Body Shop, in McPherson.

Marvin was a member of the American Legion Post 24.

Marvin enjoyed traveling, teaching, his work, his church family and friends, and especially his family.

Marvin was united in marriage to Elsie Mae Johnson on February 14, 1968. they were blessed with the birth of a son and daughter, Lantz Alden and LaDonnia Alivida. Marvin was later united in marriage to Tina Fay Koehn Buller on March 15, 2008. Tina died in 2013..

He is survived by his feline friend, Chico the Cat; his daughter, LaDonnia Trevino and her husband Lee, of Lyons, Kansas; his step sons, Oscar Koehn and his wife Donna, of McPherson, Kansas and Ernie Koehn and his wife Monica, of McPherson, Kansas; his sister, Martha Jane McKay, of McPherson, Kansas; his favorite granddaughter, Kaley Platner, of Lyons, Kansas; several step-grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; and a son Lantz Platner; his wife Tina Platner; and a brother Steve Platner.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 3 to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

Graveside service, will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at the Windom Cemetery Windom, Kansas with Minister Gary Witcher officiating. Military honors will be presented by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 and American Legion Post 24, both of McPherson.

The memorial service will be held at the McPherson Church of Christ, McPherson, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2nd, with Minister Gary Witcher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McPherson Church of Christ or Kansas Honor Flight and they can be sent in care of the Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.