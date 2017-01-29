Kansas State Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee jumped out to an early lead and never trailed, as the Volunteers posted a 70-58 win over Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 14,398 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Wildcats (15-6, 4-4 Big 12) were hampered by a poor first half for the second straight game, scoring a season-low 22 points on 36.4 percent shooting (8-of-22), including missing all 6 of their 3-point field goals. In contrast, the Volunteers (12-9, 4-4 SEC) used a 22-12 rebounding edge to connect on 53.6 percent (15-of-28) from the field.

K-State closed the gap to 57-48 on a jumper by sophomore Barry Brown with 9:06 remaining, but Tennessee responded by scoring 7 of the next 9 points to push back in front 64-50 with 5:05 to play and were never threatened the rest of the way. The Volunteers dominated on the glass, holding a 43-29 rebounding advantage and scoring an opponent-high 23 second-chance points off of 16 offensive rebounds.

The 58 points were a season-low for the Wildcats, as they converted on just 39.6 percent (19-of-48) of its field goals, including 31.3 percent (5-of-16) from 3-point range. The Vols scored nearly half of their 70 points in the paint (34) to go with their 23 second-chance points, while connecting on 44.8 percent (26-of-58) from the field, including 35.7 percent (5-of-14) from long range.

Brown was one of three Wildcats to score in double figures, as he tallied 15 of his game-tying 17 points in the second half, to go with a team-best 4 assists and 2 steals. He has now scored in double figures in a team-high 17 games. Senior Wesley Iwundu scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while sophomore Kamau Stokesadded 11 points and 3 assists. Stokes rattled off double-digit scoring for the 11th consecutive games.

Freshman Grant Williams led the way for Tennessee with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while freshman Jordan Bowden and senior Robert Hubbs III chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Basics

• Final Score: Tennessee 70, Kansas State 58

• Records: Kansas State 15-6, 4-4 Big 12 // Tennessee 12-9, 4-4 SEC

• Attendance: 14,398

• Next Game: Wednesday, February 1 // vs. TCU // 6:30 p.m. CT // ESPNews

The Short Story

• Tennessee used a strong first-half performance to lead the way from start to finish in a 70-58 victory over K-State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday before 14,398 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena.

• The Volunteers, which defeated the Wildcats for the second time in Challenge history, dominated the glass, 43-29, and used 16 offensive rebounds to score 23 second-chance points.

• Tennessee scored 39 of its 70 points in the first half on 53.6 percent (15-of-28) shooting, totaling 13 second-chance points off 9 offensive rebounds and 13 points off 7 K-State turnovers.

• Trailing by 19 less than two minutes into the second half, the Wildcats were able to close to within 57-48 on a layup by sophomore Barry Brown with 9:06 remaining. However, the Vols scored 9 of the next 11 points to push the game out of reach at 66-50 with 4:07 to play.

• K-State scored a season-low 58 points on 39.6 percent shooting (19-of-48), including just 31.3 percent (5-of-16) from 3-point range. Forwards D.J. Johnson (4) and Dean Wade (3) combined for just 7 points.

• Brown led three Wildcats in double figures by scoring 15 of his game-tying 17 points in the second half, while senior Wesley Iwundu (14) and sophomore Kamau Stokes (11) also had double digits.

• Freshman Grant Williams led three Vols in double figures with a game-tying 17 points.

How It Happened | First Half

• Tennessee started the game off strong, jumping out to a 10-3 advantage to force K-State to burn an early timeout at the 15:49 mark. The Volunteers scored 4 of their 10 points off of 4 offensive rebounds.

• The Wildcats were forced to take another timeout with 13:10 remaining after a 3-pointer by reserve Lamonte Turner gave the Vols an 18-7 advantage.

• Four straight K-State points closed the gap to 18-11 with 10:13 to play but Tennessee responded with a 7-0 run to increase their lead to 25-11 with 8:20 before halftime.

• The Wildcats went more than 5:36 before converting on a field goal from Austin Budke with 7:15 remaining in the first half to cut the deficit to 26-15.

• A free throw by Isaiah Maurice and a layup by Wesley Iwundu got the Wildcats within 26-18, forcing a Vol timeout at the 5:41 mark.

• After an Iwundu jumper closed it to 26-20 with Tennessee got back-to-back baskets to get back out by double digits at 30-20 and force a third K-State timeout with 3:43 remaining.

• The Vols ended the half on a 9-0 run to take a 39-22 advantage into the lockerroom.

• K-State scored a season-low 22 points in the first half on 36.4 percent shooting (8-of-22), including missing all 6 of its 3-point attempts, while Tennessee connected on 53.6 percent (15-of-28) from the field on the strength of a 22-12 edge on the glass. The Vols scored 13 second-chance points on 9 offensive boards.

• Iwundu led the Wildcats with 8 points on 3-of-6 shooting.

How It Happened | Second Half

• Despite consecutive 3-pointers by Barry Brown, K-State could not close the gap early, as Tennessee responded to each trey to take a 47-28 advantage with the 17:12 mark.

• A fourth 3-pointer of the half, including the first from Dean Wade, pulled the Wildcats within 49-34 at the media timeout with 14:42 to play.

• K-State was able to cut into the deficit at 51-41 with a 7-0 run with 11:39 remaining.

• The Wildcats got it under double-digits at 57-48 on a jumper by Brown with 9:06 to play.

• Neither team was able score for a more than two minutes until a pair of Lew Evans’ free throws gave the Volunteers a 60-48 edge at the 6:13 mark.

• The free throws started an 8-2 run, including back-to-back baskets by Grant Williams and Evans, that forced K-State to call its last timeout, trailing 64-50 with 5:03 remaining.

• A basket by Robert Hubbs III on the next Tennessee possession made it 66-50 with 4:07 to play.

• The Wildcats were able to close to within 68-58 with 45 seconds to go on a layup by Kamau Stokes, but could get no closer as the Vols finished off the game with two more Evans’ free throws for a 70-58 win.

• K-State connected on 42.3 percent (11-of-26) in the second half, including 50 percent (5-of-10) from 3-point range, while Tennessee shot 36.7 percent (11-of-30), including 25 percent (1-of-4) from long range.

• Brown scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half on 6-of-11 shooting.

Beyond the Boxscore

• With today’s loss, K-State is now 2-2 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, defeating Ole Miss at home in 2013 and 2016 and losing at Tennessee in 2014 and 2017.

• The Wildcats finished their non-conference slate with an 11-2 record, including 3-2 away from home… The 11 non-conference wins ties the 2012-13 and 2015-16 squads for the most in the Bruce Weber era.

• The 58 points were the fewest this season after scoring 70 or more points in 13 games… It was the lowest point total since scoring 55 at Oklahoma State on Feb. 13, 2016.

• The 39.6 field goal percentage (19-of-48) was the second-lowest this season and the lowest since connecting on 36.2 percent (17-of-47) against Texas (12/30/16).

• The Wildcats also had just 20 points in the paint and 6 second-chance points.

• The 5 steals marked a season-low with games against Texas Tech (1/10) and Baylor (1/14).

• K-State has had at least 3 players score in double figures in 20 of 21 games this season.

• Barry Brown has now led the Wildcats in scoring 13 times in his career, including the team-leading 6th time this season… Has scored in double figures in 29 career games, including 17 this season.

• Kamau Stokes has scored in double figures in 25 career games, including 16 this season… He has double digit points in 11 consecutive games dating back to the Colorado State game (12/17/16).

• Wesley Iwundu has double figures in 53 career games, including 14 this season.

• D.J. Johnson led in rebounding for the 23rd time in his career, including the 6th time this season.

Quotable

• “We did not match Tennessee’s toughness to start the game,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “We took some tough shots, didn’t rebound and allowed them to get easy points in transition. I was proud of our fight to get back into it in the second half, but we didn’t do a good job of making the smart play to close the gap further. I congratulate Coach (Rick) Barnes and his team on a terrific game.”

Up Next

