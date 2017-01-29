TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Rep. Lynn Jenkins’ announcement that she has no plans to seek office in two years shakes up the Republican gubernatorial race in which she had been expected to run.

Kansas Republican Party executive director Clay Barker says Jenkins’ decision to return to the private sector when her term ends came as somewhat of a surprise. Barker says the decision could set up wide-open primaries up and down the ballot in 2018.

Although no one has made any announcement, names mentioned on the Republican side, either for governor or Congress, have included Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

If either of those opt to run for another office, that would set up open primaries for those seats.