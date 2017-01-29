It will remain very mild today with highs in the 50s. Even warmer temperatures are expected on Monday with highs in the 60s.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.