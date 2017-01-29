It will remain very mild today with highs in the 50s. Even warmer temperatures are expected on Monday with highs in the 60s.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.