The First Tee of Salina is accepting new and returning students for their indoor youth golf classes at The Hangar Indoor Sports Complex, 2625 Arnold Court.

The classes will be held for six consecutive weeks starting January 25. The first class is for students ages 7-10. It begins at 5 p.m. and concludes at 5:45 p.m. The second class is for students ages 10 and older. It begins at 6 p.m. and concludes at 6:45 p.m. Both classes are limited to 20 students and cost $30 per student.

The First Tee is a national program that works to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill lifeenhancing values, and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. In Salina, over 450 individuals participate in the program each summer, and an additional 3,500 individuals participate in community-wide outreach programs throughout the year.

For more information or to register for a class, call (785) 826-7450 or email mike.hargrave@salina.org or keith.leonard@salina.org .