Steven L. Holmgren, 69, of Salina, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. He was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Salina, to Arnold Joel and Mildred Dorothy (Wann) Holmgren.

He graduated from Tescott High School in 1965. During the Vietnam War, he served with the U.S. Navy as an aviation structural mechanic aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ranger. For many years, Steven worked in electric metering for Kansas Power and Light (Westar Energy).

He was a member of First Covenant Church and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He served on church boards and took missionary trips to Argentina and Mexico.

Survivors include: his wife, Sue; two daughters, Elizabeth Holmgren (fiancé, Clinton Kyle) of Omaha, Neb., and Becky Holliday of Salina; a son, Joshua Holmgren of Denver, Colo.; brother, Larry Holmgren (Nancy) of Salina; sisters, Yvonne Pennington (Dewey) of Lehigh, and Anita Krout of Rice Lake, Wisc.; and granddaughters, Elise and Anna Holliday.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Charles Holmgren.

Visitation with the family receiving friends will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Ryan Mortuary with Rev. Ron Krout officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, near Lindsborg.

The family suggests memorials to: the Salina Alzheimer’s Support and Education Group, or the Sunflower Adult Day Services, in care of the mortuary.

Kay C. Bloom, 89, Hutchinson, previously of Salina, died Tuesday, January 24, 2017. He was born September 28, 1927, in Webster, South Dakota to Carl C. and Tilda (Sveum) Bloom.

Kay attended South Dakota State University and studied Civil Engineering. He worked as an Engineer and became a partner with Bucher, Willis and Ratliff Engineers, Planners, and Architects. After retiring from Engineering he enjoyed starting Smoky Hill Vineyard and Winery with partner Steve Jennings.

Kay was a member of the United States Marine Corps, First Presbyterian Church in Salina, and Kansas Consulting Engineers, serving as Chairman in 1981 and 1982.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Bloom, and one grandson.

Kay is survived by his children: Pamela Edwards, Hutchinson; Patricia Tanner, Rapid City, S.D.; Cheri Parr, Salina; Michael Parr, Erie, Co; Donn Parr, Benton, KS; and Eric Bloom, Mons, Belgiu;. one sister, Donna Taggart of Great Bend; and 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, at First Presbyterian Church, Salina.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Salina, Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County or Hospice of Salina.

Forest J. Gilbert, 73, of Salina, passed away January 26, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born January 16, 1944, to Forest C. Gilbert and Eilene A. (McCabe) Gilbert at Dodge City, Kansas.

He owned and operated Gilbert Insurance Agency and was in the insurance business for over 50 years.

He was united in marriage to Mary Catherine Groff on July 23, 1965, in Miami, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his wife; two children, Debra (Tim) Putman and Forest II (Melody) Gilbert, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; one sister, Patty (Drennon) Hawkins and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Glenna Birzer, and his brother, Steven Gilbert.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 31 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m., at Ryan Mortuary. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials to St. Joseph Indian Reservation, Chamberlain, SD.

SOLOMON — Amanda Fay Vandiver, 55, was born on Valentine’s Day 1961 and died in her home in Solomon on Jan. 21, 2017, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

She made the most of the life God granted her and traveled the world with a gypsy soul. Her heart extended endurance and love to all those who needed it most.

Memories of Amanda, Mandi, Fay, or Mime bring music, laughter, wisdom, love, adventure and always good food. She refused to say goodbye, only see you later on the heavenly side where she will be dancing with a smile and telling a new batch of stories.

Cornelius A. “Tony” Adams, 81, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017. He was born in Coffeyville, Kansas, the son of Harry and Margaret (Kelly) Adams. Tony married Barbara C. Jolly on May 9, 1958 in Miami, Oklahoma. Tony worked as a Structural Draftsman for USDA. He was a veteran of the United State Air Force and Kansas National Guard. Tony was a member of the Sacred Heart Cathedral and Salina Astronomy Club; he enjoyed astronomy and astrology. Tony spent all the time he could in his yard, gardening and enjoying flowers. He also enjoyed fishing.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, William and Joseph Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of the home; daughter, Adrienne Anastasia Lukens (Bob), of Galesburg; seven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Rodger Jolly, of Salina.

The family has chosen cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Sacred Heart Cathedral or Salina Astronomy Club , in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina.

Robert “Bob” Storer, 67, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

He was born Oct. 18, 1949, to Clifton and Gladys (Woolley) Storer. He grew up on a farm in the Bloomington/Osborne area and attended grade school at the one-room schoolhouse in Riverside. He graduated from Osborne High School in 1967.

He attended Kansas State University, and it was in Manhattan that he met and fell in love with his wife of 36 years, Marcia (Koontz). They were married in Stockton, Kan., on May 31, 1980 and the story of how a tornado nearly took out their wedding reception at Wilson Lake was told many times over the years.

Bob worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad for 36 years as a machine operator. He was an active and vocal member of his union throughout his career, and even served as the union state legislative representative in retirement.

He often joked about how being retired didn’t give him much free time. He was involved in numerous organizations, including the Saline County Democrats, Salina Area Workers Coalition and the Working Kansas Alliance. He also spent many happy hours working in his garage, tinkering around the house and tending to his spoiled pets.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia; daughter, Lacey Storer; daughter and son-in-law, Nicolle and Bob Scheller; grandchildren, Cole, Caroline, Caleb and Chloe; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandy and Leonard Folsom; sisters-in-law Sheri Storer and Esther Burgland; five nieces and nephews; and his many pets. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, brothers Merlin, Terry and Harold, and sister Ann.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Solomon. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Salina and the Salina County Animal Shelter, in care of Ryan Mortuary in Salina.

Jon Kenton Adcock, 70, Salina, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. He was born in Hays, KS, on Jan. 29, 1946, the son of Elza (EJ) and Clara (Peterson) Adcock. He lived in WaKeeney, but grew up in Osborne, always calling it his home town. He graduated from Lansing High School in 1964 where he lettered in football, basketball and track.

Jon enlisted in the Air Force (66-69) and was stationed at Lackland AFB, Chanute AFB and Ellsworth AFB. He was assigned to the 44th Strategic Missile Wing as a minuteman Missile Electronics Specialist and was a Master Team Chief for the Elite Electro-Mechanical Team.

He graduated from National College of Business in 1979 and was in sales most of his life starting with glass and tires for Eddies Tire & Glass; institutional fruits and vegetables for Pacific Fruit and Produce; route sales for Old Home Bread, all of South Dakota. He sold life and health insurance for Life Investors of Cedar Rapids, IA and was promoted to Regional Director out of Denver where his territory covered Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and South Dakota. He eventually had the opportunity to develop Kansas exclusively. He moved to Salina in 1984 and sold life and health insurance in Kansas from 1986-89.

Jon went to work for US Postal Service spending his last 10 years, working as a Window Technician. He retired in 2008 after 23 years of government service. He drove cars for Conklin Cars in Salina.

He loved his retirement years, playing golf at the Elks/Great Life, having coffee at Mokas with other USPS retirees and traveling with his wife, Cynthia. He was a 41 year member of the Elks Lodge where he served as Past Exalted Ruler, past trustee and past chairman of the trustees. He was a past member of Great Life Senior Men’s Golf Assn. and member of the Salina Municipal Senior Men’s Golf Assn. He was an avid KSU football fan, enjoyed going to games in Manhattan, traveling to bowl games and to KC to see kids and grandkids.

He was united in marriage to Cynthia Lucas Laughman on July 25, 1992. He is survived by his wife, daughter, Ginger Laughman Darby, Derby, KS; son, Jeff Laughman, Shawnee, KS; and grandchildren, AJ and Ava Howard, Kenten and Alden Laughman. Other survivors include his brother, Joe Adcock, Salina and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elza and Clara Adcock, son, Jamie K. Adcock, brother, Jimmie Adcock and sister, Patricia Stevenson.

The family will receive friends at the Ryan Mortuary, Salina from 5 until 7:00 pm Friday, Feb. 3. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Gypsum Hill Cemetery. Please dress casual and wear your K-State attire. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Jamie K. Adcock Scholarship at KSU in care of the Ryan Mortuary.

Wilma Faye (Boller) Spellman of Salina, passed away Friday November 25, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born March 6, 1926 in rural Mitchell County Kansas, the oldest of 4 children, to William Henry Boller and Faye Catherine (McNary) Boller.

Her family moved to Kansas in the late 1800’s, where she was born and grew up on a farm outside of Glen Elder, Kansas. After graduating from high school, Wilma taught school for a period of time, then moved to Salina to attend Brown Mackie Business College. She worked for Morrison Grain Company and met her future husband Lee Spellman, while both were working at the Salina Board of Trade.

Wilma and Lee were married May 27, 1951. Their first child was born while Lee was in the Army stationed in Korea. The couple raised 3 sons in Salina, Douglas Lee, Daniel Allen and Stanley Dean.

In 1962, Wilma and Lee were founding members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salina. While raising her sons, Wilma worked as a pre-school teacher and then bookkeeper for a local furniture store. Later Wilma became head of the Children and Youth Education Program at Trinity United Methodist Church and ran the program for several years. She was involved in multiple activities at the church for several decades.

Wilma was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Daniel, granddaughter Sarah and two brothers Francis Boller and Robert (Bob) Boller. She is survived by her son Doug and wife Meg, of Columbia, MO. and their daughters Christina and Kathryn; son, Stan and wife Diana, of St. Louis, MO and their children David and Danielle; and one brother Bernard C. Boller and wife Eileen of Hastings, NE.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM, March 10th, 2017 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Salina, Kansas. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church at 901 E. Neal Street, Salina, KS 67401.

Donald E. Bauer, 84, passed away Friday, January 27, in Abilene. He was born April 1, 1932 in Fall City, Nebraska, the son of Roy A. and Stella (Krenzel) Bauer. Growing up in northeast Kansas, Don attended local schools and graduated from Humbolt High School. He was an Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. Don had been employed by Reece Construction in Scandia after the service. On July 22, 1972 he married Lamonia Lammer in Hiawatha. Most all of their married life was spent in Abilene. Don was employed by Brown and Brown of Salina. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Bauer. Don enjoyed bowling, gardening and Abilene High School Sports. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church and a life member of the VFW.

He is survived by: wife, Lamonia Bauer of Abilene; two daughters, Barbara Bauer of Abilene, Carrie (Ben) Kautz of Raytown, Missouri; son, Ralph Bauer of Abilene; two grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene Covert of Hiawatha, Esther Koerperich of Hiawatha and four brothers, Harlan Bauer of Hiawatha, Darrel (Sara) Bauer of Hiawatha, Harold “Pee Wee” (Carol) Bauer of Fairview and Arlan (Debbie) Bauer of Wichita.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 31st, at the Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Justin Panzer officiating. Interment will follow in the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Monday, January 30th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Faith Lutheran Church. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 637410.

Robert R. “Bob” Soelter, 91, passed away Friday, January 27th, at Abilene.

We are tipping our hats to Robert “Bob” Soelter. Bob was raised in Wamego, KS by Vera and Erich Soelter along with his sister Elaine. It was during this time he met his future wife Ruth “Sherry” Morris at a church camp.

Bob was always a lover of hats and had a reason to wear many throughout his life. The first official hat in this series was the one he wore during his time in the ROTC at the University of Kansas. He followed this with a mortarboard when he graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Kansas State University in 1939.

That same year he married Sherry. In their 69 years together they would share a love for jazz, travel, and cooking. They also had three children, Eric, Michael, and Laura who gave them six grandchildren. While supporting his family, Bob would don a couple more hats, the first of which was a fedora he wore as a young businessman working for Kresge Co. and then for Duckwall’s in Salina and later in Abilene.

His career began with him pushing boxes of trash up from the basement at Kresge’s and eventually led to him becoming President and CEO of Duckwall-Alco where he served until his retirement in 1988. His signature hat during these years was a yellow Caterpillar baseball cap, captured in many pictures at company picnics and parades (much to the chagrin of his wife and secretary who later teamed up to shred this hat).

Recognition was given to him by several organizations. In 1982, he was announced Executive of the Year by Kansas Business News Magazine. In 1986, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the College of Business Administration at Kansas State University. In 1987, he was selected as the Chairman of the Board of the National Association of the Country’s Retail Chains.

After leaving Alco, his next adventure with Sherry began including travel, family, and friends new and old. He collected a new hat–each with its own story–in every country they visited. These years were also filled with raising grandchildren and staying active in the community. Sherry and Bob enjoyed being parts of the Arts Council of Dickinson County, Abilene-Minori Sister City and attending Topeka Jazz Workshops.

We want you to know that none of these wonderful memories would be possible without the love and support of those who worked for Bob at Duckwall-Alco and many wonderful friends and neighbors over the years. On behalf of Bob Soelter, we would like to say, “Hats off to all of you.” A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Edwinna Sanneman, 94 died January 27, 2017 in Clay Center, KS. She was born on April 9, 1922 in Morganville, Kansas, the daughter of George and Katherine (Campbell) Taddiken. Edwinna was raised in the Morganville area and graduated from Clay Center High School in 1941. Following graduation, she worked as a sales clerk at Brown McDonald’s in downtown Clay Center.

On November 22, 1943, she married Robert Sanneman. They made their home and farmed in the Idana area. Edwinna was a member of the Mulberry Presbyterian Church before transferring to the Idana Presbyterian Church in 1944. She was also active in the United Presbyterian Women and Idana Animas Club.

Edwinna and Bob moved to the Clay Center Presbyterian Manor in August of 2006. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother and sister in law, Forest and Lorraine Taddiken

Survivors:

Daughter: Verlee Sanneman, Topeka, KS

Son: George and wife Sarah Sanneman, Idana, KS

Son: Gaylord and wife Janelle Sanneman, Newton, KS

Nephews: Ronald and Frank Taddiken

Celebration of Life: 11:00 AM Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Idana Presbyterian Church

Minister: Rev. Scott Lingle

Visitation: 3-8PM Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the funeral home. The family will greet friends from 3-5 PM

Memorials in lieu of flowers: Idana Presbyterian Church, Meadowlark Hospice or Clay County Historical Society c/o the funeral home

Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com

Gloria (Goetz) Teel, 96, of Russell, Kansas passed away at her home in Russell on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, February 2, 2017 at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. A private burial of ashes will follow at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Memorial has been established with the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Handicap Fund. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.