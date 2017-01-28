Ten years ago Mike Fuller sold his business, Bear Promotions, with the intent to spend more time on the links. Mike helped the new owners in the sales department, but spent his afternoons on the golf course or playing pitch with the boys.

Fuller did this for several years before deciding that it was time to make a major change in his life and do more for the community. Two years ago, Fuller started volunteering his time at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina. He is now the big brother to two young boys and was named big brother of the year last week. This week, Mike is the BANK VI Hero of the week.

“I did three things,” Fuller said. “I quit the country club. Accepted Jesus Christ back into my life, not that I didn’t believe I just wasn’t practicing, and I decided to give back to the community that did so much for me when I started my business.“

Fuller began his career with BBBS calling references on future big brothers and big sisters. After about a year he took on six-year-old Clayton. Dajon was Clayton’s neighbor and best friend, but when Dajon’s family moved across town, the boys weren’t able to hang out much. Six month later, Fuller took on Dajon as a little brother so they could hang out more.

“I feel like I am living proof that sometimes retirement isn’t all it is cracked up to be,” Fuller said. “Big Brothers Big Sister will be a permanent thing in my life because I feel like it is the best way for me to give back.”

Fuller and the boys attend church every Sunday. He still helps out at the printing shop, accompanied by his rescue dog Seve.