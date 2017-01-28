University of Kansas Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – With their backs against the wall, the Jayhawks showed their true blue-blood colors in a 79-73 victory over No. 4/4 Kentucky in the Sonic SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

Despite KU’s No. 1 ranking in the coaches’ poll, no one in the country gave the Jayhawks (19-2) a fighting chance on the road against fourth-ranked Kentucky. ESPN College GameDay was on hand before the game – none of the show’s personalities picked KU to win. Rupp Arena set a Guinness World Record for indoor crowd cheer. KU had just eight scholarship student-athletes in Lexington after its first loss in 18 games earlier in the week at West Virginia.

Frank Mason III scored 21 points on Saturday in Lexington.

But nothing can stop a family working as one unit.

National player of the year front-runner Frank Mason III scored a game-high 21 points and freshman phenom Josh Jackson poured in 20 points with 10 rebounds to usher the Jayhawks to their second-straight win over the Wildcats (17-4). It marked the third time this season that Mason and Jackson both scored at least 20 points each.

Junior guard Devonte’ Graham added 12 points and tied his career high of seven rebounds as KU’s backcourt out-matched Kentucky’s lightning-fast backcourt of freshmen – Malik Monk (18 points) and De’Aaron Fox (10 points).

The Jayhawks recovered from a five-point halftime deficit, 32-27, with an offensive onslaught in the second half, featuring 59 percent shooting from the field, 26 points in the paint, and five 3-pointers. KU outscored UK in the second half, 52-41, for the win.

Kansas forced 17 Kentucky turnovers – tying a season high for the Wildcats – and converted those miscues into 21 points.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home for two games with the first against No. 5/5 Baylor on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m., on ESPN2. KU will then host Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m., on ESPN.