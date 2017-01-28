SHAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas sheriff’s deputy is recovering from injuries after being hit by a vehicle after a traffic stop.

Just after 4a.m. on Friday, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a stop on a 1998 Chevy Malibu for a traffic violation in the 2100 block of SW Huntoon in Topeka, according to a media release.

The driver refused to cooperate with the deputy’s instructions. The Malibu hit the deputy as the suspect drove away from the scene. The deputy returned to the patrol vehicle and chased the Malibu west on SW 10th street, where the driver attempted to turn north on SW Summit Avenue and hit a stop sign.

The deputy stopped the patrol car behind the Malibu, exited the vehicle to attempt to initiate an arrest of the driver.

The driver again refused to cooperate with the deputy’s instructions and backed the Malibu into the deputy’s patrol car and left the scene.

The chase continued until the Malibu came to a stop in the 400 block of SW Franklin Avenue.

Police arrested driver, Socorro L. Ramirez, 31, of Topeka, and the passenger, Ashley N. Ogans, 28, of

Topeka, were arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Ms. Ramirez is being charged with crimes that include:Aggravated Battery on a LEO X 2, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, DUI, Possession of Opiates/Stimulants, Possession of Marijuana

Ms. Ogans is being charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Opiates/Stimulants

The deputy that was struck by the Malibu was transported to a local hospital and released after treatment of minor injuries.

Ramirez has previous convictions for drugs and weapons in Shawnee County.