OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who attacked and injured several children at a suburban Kansas City playground has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

A Johnson County judge on Friday found Javan Lockett not guilty but ordered that he be committed to Larned State Hospital for evaluation.

Police say that in March 2015, Lockett injured three children and endangered more than a dozen others at a playground near his home in Lenexa. The children suffered mostly cuts, bruises and scratches.

Police arrested Lockett after receiving reports that a man was pointing a gun and throwing rocks at people.

The Kansas City Star reports at a hearing in January, two mental health experts testified that Lockett was experiencing a schizophrenic episode at the time of the attack.