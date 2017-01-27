Thursday’s Scores
Blue Valley Southwest 34, Mill Valley 33
Carthage, Mo. 67, Frontenac 59, OT
Cornerstone Family 62, St. Mary’s Academy 55
Manhattan 62, Topeka Seaman 44
Phillipsburg 59, Hill City 44
SM North 50, Leavenworth 43
Wichita Home School 63, St. John’s Military 38
|Lyon County League Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Olpe 65, Marais des Cygnes Valley 39
Waverly 44, Madison/Hamilton 33
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Canton-Galva 48, Fairfield 36
Chaparral 55, Clearwater 45
Highland Park 58, KC Wyandotte 26
Hill City 54, Phillipsburg 28
Larned 57, Wichita North 40
Moscow 56, Yarbrough, Okla. 39
Ulysses 37, Pratt 27
Wichita Independent 55, Sedgwick 51
|Berean Academy/Eli Walter Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Douglass 52, Burrton 48
Wichita Trinity 51, Stafford 12
|Semifinal
Berean Academy 43, Hutchinson Central Christian 24
Halstead 38, Goessel 32
|El Dorado Tournament
Circle 61, Wichita East 47
Gardner-Edgerton 55, El Dorado 11
Maize South 58, Wichita Collegiate 36
Mill Valley 40, Augusta 39
|Emporia Tournament
Derby 63, Wichita Heights 60
Emporia 59, SM North 27
Lawrence 45, Topeka 43
Maize 63, Goddard-Eisenhower 31
|Haven Tournament
Cheney 55, Haven 43
Goddard 46, Garden Plain 39
Kingman 49, Nickerson 35
Wellington 55, Rose Hill 52
|Hiawatha Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Jackson Heights 36, Lansing JV 26
Marysville 64, Falls City, Neb. 36
|Semifinal
Hiawatha 43, Horton 33
Nemaha Central 52, St. Mary’s 36
|Hilltop Hoops Classic
|Consolation Semifinal
Ell-Saline 42, Macksville 41
|Semifinal
Central Plains 57, St. John 40
Wichita Life Prep 57, Moundridge 32
|KC Washington Tournament
|Seventh Place
KC Northeast, Mo. 35, KC Harmon 21
|Third Place
KC Washington 54, KC Bishop Ward 50
|Lawrence Free State Tournament
KC Schlagle 74, SM South 58
Lawrence Free State 47, Wichita Northwest 37
Topeka Seaman 39, Hutchinson 32
Wichita South 62, Junction City 28
|Lyon County League Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Madison/Hamilton 62, Marais des Cygnes Valley 35
Southern Coffey 55, Burlingame 40
|McPherson Tournament
Manhattan 83, Wichita Southeast 37
McPherson 66, Andale 18
Olathe South 63, Dodge City 38
Valley Center 49, Hays 42
|Mulvane Tournament
Conway Springs 40, Mulvane 8
Wichita West 54, Winfield 34
|Newton Invitational Tournament
Bishop Miege 63, Kapaun Mount Carmel 37
Newton 55, Garden City 24
Olathe Northwest 57, Andover Central 46
Wichita Bishop Carroll 44, SM Northwest 29
|SPIAA Tournament
|Consolation
Bucklin 51, Pawnee Heights 44
Fowler 41, Minneola 37
Ingalls 42, Spearville 41
|Semifinal
Kiowa County 58, Hodgeman County 31
South Central 36, South Gray 35
|Washburn Rural Tournament
Great Bend 69, KC Sumner 64
Leavenworth 53, Shawnee Heights 37
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, SM East 36
Washburn Rural 56, Topeka West 33
|Wellsville Tournament
Louisburg 63, Anderson County 25
Spring Hill 51, KC Piper 49
|Pool Play
Baldwin 56, Wellsville 43