Thursday January 26 High School Basketball Scores

Thursday’s Scores

Blue Valley Southwest 34, Mill Valley 33

Carthage, Mo. 67, Frontenac 59, OT

Cornerstone Family 62, St. Mary’s Academy 55

Manhattan 62, Topeka Seaman 44

Phillipsburg 59, Hill City 44

SM North 50, Leavenworth 43

Wichita Home School 63, St. John’s Military 38

Lyon County League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Olpe 65, Marais des Cygnes Valley 39

Waverly 44, Madison/Hamilton 33

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Canton-Galva 48, Fairfield 36

Chaparral 55, Clearwater 45

Highland Park 58, KC Wyandotte 26

Hill City 54, Phillipsburg 28

Larned 57, Wichita North 40

Moscow 56, Yarbrough, Okla. 39

Ulysses 37, Pratt 27

Wichita Independent 55, Sedgwick 51

Berean Academy/Eli Walter Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Douglass 52, Burrton 48

Wichita Trinity 51, Stafford 12

Semifinal

Berean Academy 43, Hutchinson Central Christian 24

Halstead 38, Goessel 32

El Dorado Tournament

Circle 61, Wichita East 47

Gardner-Edgerton 55, El Dorado 11

Maize South 58, Wichita Collegiate 36

Mill Valley 40, Augusta 39

Emporia Tournament

Derby 63, Wichita Heights 60

Emporia 59, SM North 27

Lawrence 45, Topeka 43

Maize 63, Goddard-Eisenhower 31

Haven Tournament

Cheney 55, Haven 43

Goddard 46, Garden Plain 39

Kingman 49, Nickerson 35

Wellington 55, Rose Hill 52

Hiawatha Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Jackson Heights 36, Lansing JV 26

Marysville 64, Falls City, Neb. 36

Semifinal

Hiawatha 43, Horton 33

Nemaha Central 52, St. Mary’s 36

Hilltop Hoops Classic
Consolation Semifinal

Ell-Saline 42, Macksville 41

Semifinal

Central Plains 57, St. John 40

Wichita Life Prep 57, Moundridge 32

KC Washington Tournament
Seventh Place

KC Northeast, Mo. 35, KC Harmon 21

Third Place

KC Washington 54, KC Bishop Ward 50

Lawrence Free State Tournament

KC Schlagle 74, SM South 58

Lawrence Free State 47, Wichita Northwest 37

Topeka Seaman 39, Hutchinson 32

Wichita South 62, Junction City 28

Lyon County League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal

Madison/Hamilton 62, Marais des Cygnes Valley 35

Southern Coffey 55, Burlingame 40

McPherson Tournament

Manhattan 83, Wichita Southeast 37

McPherson 66, Andale 18

Olathe South 63, Dodge City 38

Valley Center 49, Hays 42

Mulvane Tournament

Conway Springs 40, Mulvane 8

Wichita West 54, Winfield 34

Newton Invitational Tournament

Bishop Miege 63, Kapaun Mount Carmel 37

Newton 55, Garden City 24

Olathe Northwest 57, Andover Central 46

Wichita Bishop Carroll 44, SM Northwest 29

SPIAA Tournament
Consolation

Bucklin 51, Pawnee Heights 44

Fowler 41, Minneola 37

Ingalls 42, Spearville 41

Semifinal

Kiowa County 58, Hodgeman County 31

South Central 36, South Gray 35

Washburn Rural Tournament

Great Bend 69, KC Sumner 64

Leavenworth 53, Shawnee Heights 37

St. Thomas Aquinas 54, SM East 36

Washburn Rural 56, Topeka West 33

Wellsville Tournament

Louisburg 63, Anderson County 25

Spring Hill 51, KC Piper 49

Pool Play

Baldwin 56, Wellsville 43

