The Stiefel Theatre has announced The Avett Brothers will perform on Tuesday July 4th at 7:30 pm .

Reserved Seating Tickets start at $77 and will go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10:00 am

THE AVETT BROTHERS

Is the their song “Salina”? We are thrilled to announce The Avett Brothers and hear their song “Salina” live at the Stiefel in Salina.

When you’re receptive to the forces around you, you’ll notice there’s something powerful in the air. It’s that feeling of inspiration to which The Avett Brothers consistently remain open.” It’s a spirit that courses through everything that they do. You could call it a “creative lifeblood” or a “muse”, but it’s ultimately indefinable. However, you can hear it and feel it within 2013’s Magpie and the Dandelion. Recorded immediately after The Carpenter with Rick Rubin (marking their third consecutive team-up in the studio with the iconic producer), the North Carolina quartet—Seth Avett, Scott Avett, Bob Crawford, and Joe Kwon—rode a creative wave that yielded another ponderous, poetic, and passionate collection on the heels of their most successful set to date, no less. Their eighth studio album went on to debut at #5 on the Billboard Top 200, while they performed on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and The Late Show with David Letterman as well as joining legendary Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell for a rapturous Pearl Jam tribute on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. A string of sold out shows followed as the boys continued to dream up their next step. Much like their own music, it promises to continue tradition, while making a decidedly personal statement. If you keep your eyes, mind, and heart open, you’ll undoubtedly feel it.

During 2009, the group made mainstream waves with their lauded major label debut, I and Love and You. It landed at #16 on the Billboard Top 200 and garnered unanimous critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Paste, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Time, who even dubbed it one of Top 10 albums of the year. 2012 saw The Carpenter hit #4 on the Billboard Top 200—their highest bow to date—while People, USA Today, and American Songwriter lauded the album. The group graced the stage of Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! twice in merely a few months’ time. During the second performance, they invited the Brooklyn Philharmonic Orchestra along to pay homage to Brooklyn with “I and Love and You” as personally requested by Mr. Kimmel.

In 2001, banjoist Scott and guitarist Seth formed The Avett Brothers with standup bass player Bob. Growing up in Concord, NC, the boys immersed themselves in their musician dad’s record collection, falling in love with Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. They rose to the status of genre stalwarts over the course of six albums, including 2007’s acclaimed Emotionalism. The book is open though, and the next chapter for The Avett Brothers will definitely be the brightest, boldest, and biggest yet.

