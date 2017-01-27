In the 29 year Sheriff Roger Soldan has been involved with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, they have never made four promotions at once. That changed at Friday afternoon’s pinning ceremony. Captains Stan Fruits and Jim Hughes, along with lieutenants Scott Trembley and Jeremiah Hayes received their new pins at the event.

Fruits and Hughes have been with Saline County Sheriff’s Office for a combined 50 years. Fruits started at the Sheriff’s Office back in 1990, spending his first year as a reserve deputy. He spent another year as a corrections officer, before being promoted to deputy sheriff – DTF agent/criminal Investigator, warrants officer and part-time maintenance man in 1992. Fruits held that position for 24 years. He was promoted to operations lieutenant last year and now holds the title of captain.

Hughes’s career with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office spans 24 years. He spent two years as a Sheriff’s Explorer, prior to attending college. After college he spent a year as a corrections officer. In 1993 he was made deputy sheriff and DTF Agent. In 2000, Hughes became the K-9 Officer for the SCSO. After 12 years as a K-9 Officer, he became an investigator in 2012. In 2015 he was promoted to Operations Lieutenant. Hughes now holds the position of captain.

Trembley has spent the past 22 years with the SCSO. He started back in 1994 as a corrections officer. In 1998 he was promoted to Deputy Sheriff – Civil Process/Court Security. In 2010 he took over the DARE prevention program, as well as the SRO Ell-Saline. Trembley was made an investigator in 2015. Trembley was promoted to lieutenant.

Hayes started as a booking clerk, before becoming a corrections officer in 2005. In 2009 he was promoted to corrections corporal, a position he held for two years. In 2011 Hayes was promoted to deputy sheriff. He has spent the past two years as an investigator. Hayes was promoted to lieutenant.

They received their new pins from family members.