On January 4, 2017, force was used to commit a Burglary at The Hideaway, 540 Willis. $500 was taken. On January 9, 2017, an Attempted Burglary was committed and on January 26, 2017, a Damage to Property was reported.

Total loss and damage are estimated at $1,000.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.