Neil was born in Pampa, Texas on July 20, 1935, a son of the late Viola Beatrice (Witten) and Boyd William Cox.
On September 14, 1963, Neil married Marcille Campbell in Miltonvale, Kansas.
He grew up in Garden Grove, California. He graduated from Garden Grove High School and Fullerton Junior College. They also lived in Assaria, Kansas from 1977 – 2015.
He served in the United States Army from 1954 – 1956 in California, Kansas, and Germany.
Neil worked as an Electronics Engineer for EECO (Electronic Engineering Company of California) and was subcontracted to NASA, where he worked on the Apollo program. He also served nine years on the Assaria City Council, was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene where he served on the Church Board and Finance Committee, taught Sunday school, and was an usher. Neil was a member of the HAM Radio Club, a drag racer, a parent sponsor in the Friendly Valley 4-H Club, and a Master Gardner.
Neil is survived by two daughters, Reagan Glover, and husband Mark, of Hutchinson, Kansas; Shannon Cox, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; son, Trevor Cox and wife Audrey, of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Sharon Ekenstam, of Hermiston, Oregon. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Dakota Williams, Ethan Glover, Caleb Glover, Spencer Cox, and many nieces, nephews and cousins;
brothers-in-law, James “Kermit” Campbell and wife Sallie, of Traverse City, Michigan; Stephen “Bruce” Campbell and wife Darlene, of Delphos, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Mary “Christine” Allison and husband Dean, of Delphos, Kansas; Shirley Campbell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; uncle, Bill Witten of Santa Ana, California.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marcille Cox, who passed away two days prior, and sister, Wanda “June” Pilato.
Joint visitation will be held from 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Tuesday, January 31th, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
The joint funeral service for both Neil and Marcille will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at First Church of the Nazarene, 1425 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas, with Rev. Jon Fillipi and Rev. Rene Colaw officiating. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm at Oakland Union Cemetery, rural Miltonvale, Kansas.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the First Church of the Nazarene or Nazarene Compassionate Ministries in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.
James Robert Larsen, 62, died Jan. 25, 2017 at his home. He was born April 13, 1954, in Ellsworth, to Robert J. and Carol S. (Prochaska) Larsen.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a member of American Legion Post 174, Ellsworth, and a truck driver.
On Oct. 19, 1984 he married Sandra Chizek in Ellsworth. She survives, along with: their sons, Luke Larsen (Desiree Bushell) of Wilson, Adam Larsen of Ellsworth; and daughter, Gracie Larsen (Sheldon Frederking) of Russell; two grandchildren, Kylee and Bo; brothers, Peder John and Dirk, both of Ellsworth, and Samuel of Brainerd, Minn.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.
Visitation will be Saturday, 8 a.m. until service time.
Memorials may be given to: the American Cancer Society, or Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, in care of the funeral home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.
She was born January 9, 1948, in Scott City, KS, the daughter of Alfred E. and Viva (Fairchild) Miller. Greta was a graduate of Garden City High School.
On May 28, 1965, she was united in marriage to Larry D. Bicket in Garden City.
Survivors include: husband, Larry of McPherson; a sister, Eldora Russell of Chapell, NE; and several nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Alfred D. Miller.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at McPherson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Monday at Stockham Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.