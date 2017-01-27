Neil Ray Cox, 81, of Salina, Kansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 26th, 2017.

Neil was born in Pampa, Texas on July 20, 1935, a son of the late Viola Beatrice (Witten) and Boyd William Cox.

On September 14, 1963, Neil married Marcille Campbell in Miltonvale, Kansas.

He grew up in Garden Grove, California. He graduated from Garden Grove High School and Fullerton Junior College. They also lived in Assaria, Kansas from 1977 – 2015.

He served in the United States Army from 1954 – 1956 in California, Kansas, and Germany.

Neil worked as an Electronics Engineer for EECO (Electronic Engineering Company of California) and was subcontracted to NASA, where he worked on the Apollo program. He also served nine years on the Assaria City Council, was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene where he served on the Church Board and Finance Committee, taught Sunday school, and was an usher. Neil was a member of the HAM Radio Club, a drag racer, a parent sponsor in the Friendly Valley 4-H Club, and a Master Gardner.

Neil is survived by two daughters, Reagan Glover, and husband Mark, of Hutchinson, Kansas; Shannon Cox, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; son, Trevor Cox and wife Audrey, of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Sharon Ekenstam, of Hermiston, Oregon. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Dakota Williams, Ethan Glover, Caleb Glover, Spencer Cox, and many nieces, nephews and cousins;

brothers-in-law, James “Kermit” Campbell and wife Sallie, of Traverse City, Michigan; Stephen “Bruce” Campbell and wife Darlene, of Delphos, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Mary “Christine” Allison and husband Dean, of Delphos, Kansas; Shirley Campbell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; uncle, Bill Witten of Santa Ana, California.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marcille Cox, who passed away two days prior, and sister, Wanda “June” Pilato.

Joint visitation will be held from 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Tuesday, January 31th, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

The joint funeral service for both Neil and Marcille will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at First Church of the Nazarene, 1425 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas, with Rev. Jon Fillipi and Rev. Rene Colaw officiating. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm at Oakland Union Cemetery, rural Miltonvale, Kansas.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the First Church of the Nazarene or Nazarene Compassionate Ministries in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.