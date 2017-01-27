SHERIDAN COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 6p.m. on Thursday in Sheridan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Gaylen L. Randolph, 75, Jennings, was eastbound on K23 two miles west of Hoxie.

The vehicle went left of center and struck a westbound 1993 Dodge 3500 driven by Franklin D. Browning, 58, Colby, on the front left bumper, side-swiping it all the way and traveled into the west ditch.

Randolph, Browning and a passenger in the Dodge Larry J. Heier, 60, Colby, were transported to the Sheridan County Health Complex where Randolph died.

The occupants of the Dodge were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.