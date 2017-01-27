The Salina Post

Kan. man sentenced for taking teen out of state for prostitution

Brown-photo Kan. Dept. of Corrections

TOPEKA -A Kansas man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for sex trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Gerald L. Brown, Jr., 30, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of sex trafficking of an adult by force.

In his plea, he admitted that in June 2015 he recruited a 17-year-old girl to engage in sex acts advertised online.

He transported her from Kansas to Oklahoma and Texas to engage in prostitution. In July 2015 he and the girl were stopped for a traffic violation and the girl was taken into state custody.

Brown returned to Kansas, where he recruited an adult female to engage in prostitution. He threatened to strike her and use violent force to coerce her to cooperate in prostitution.

Beall commended the Wichita Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.

  1. And for years liberal FOB’s that sex slavery was a non issue. In fact we were told right hear on SP that the women loved it and they have the right to use their bodies as they choose. Guess this is what Pro-Choice is all about.

    Reply

