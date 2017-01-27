Impeccable 2 Story Home with over 2200 Sq Ft of Finished Living Space, located right in the Heart of Salina. Right from the start, the Spacious Covered Front Porch and New Entry Door welcomes you into Endearing Oak Hardwood Floors, Painted Brick Fireplace, & Gorgeous Natural Light streaming through the Many Windows of the Huge Living Room & Formal Dining Room. Eat-In Kitchen offers Lots of Cabinet Space, Tiled Counter Top and Back Splash, and Appliances. Three Charming Bedrooms Upstairs, all with the same Hardwood Floors & Gorgeous Natural Light, plus another in the Basement, which includes 2 Egress Windows, giving you the option of turning it into Two Bedrooms. Outdoors you’ll find a Very Private Yard that features a Covered Cedar Deck, Hammock Shade Shack, 2-Car Garage, and Shed. Don’t miss out on this one! Call for your private showing today! For this and other homes for sale in Salina, KS, go to www.AdvantageRealtors.com/nmx1 7693&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.