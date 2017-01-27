Friday’s Scores
Abilene 58, Hays-TMP-Marian 57
BV West 61, Gardner-Edgerton 45
Chanute 53, Iola 49
Conway Springs 59, Belle Plaine 46
Ell-Saline 69, Medicine Lodge 64
Goddard 64, Wichita Campus 46
Hanover 71, Wetmore 45
Hill City 56, Trego 48
KC Turner 52, SM Northwest 46
Logan 60, Northern Valley 34
Maize 78, Maize South 64
Moundridge 48, Goessel 34
Olathe Northwest 65, Topeka West 60
Olathe South 58, Olathe North 28
Pawnee Heights 40, Minneola 39
Perry-Lecompton 43, Jefferson West 29
Phillipsburg 75, Oakley 40
Pike Valley 68, Chase 33
Plainville 61, Ellis 45
Pratt 66, Macksville 43
Rock Creek 56, Wamego 52
Rock Hills 50, Wilson 48
Smith Center 49, Stockton 40
Wellington 78, Winfield 59
Wellsville 66, Anderson County 42
|Lyon County League Tournament
|Semifinal
Lebo 44, Burlingame 42
|SPIAA Tournament
|Consolation
Hodgeman County 55, Satanta 45
|Semifinal
South Gray 66, Ashland 30
Spearville 56, Kiowa County 46
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Baxter Springs 55, Southeast 30
Blue Valley 47, St. James Academy 15
Bluestem 46, Cherryvale 32
BV Northwest 60, SM West 41
Caldwell 41, Sedan 37
Central Burden 39, Oxford 32
Centralia 53, Blue Valley 31
Clay Center 47, Smoky Valley 21
Colby 36, Norton 33
Columbus 43, Parsons 27
Council Grove 61, Marion 32
Crest 49, Uniontown 46
Ellinwood 53, Lyons 46
Ellsworth 36, Southeast Saline 32
Flinthills 40, South Haven 23
Frankfort 51, Axtell 46
Girard 54, Fort Scott 32
Goodland 45, Scott City 36
Hanover 53, Wetmore 41
Hays-TMP-Marian 60, Abilene 41
Hill City 62, Trego 39
Hoisington 48, Chapman 36
Holcomb 53, Southwestern Hts. 33
Hugoton 58, Liberal 43
Humboldt 60, Erie 46
Hutchinson Trinity 54, Salina Sacred Heart 33
Independence 56, Frontenac 39
Iola 46, Chanute 33
Labette County 67, Basehor-Linwood 53
LaCrosse 35, Victoria 19
Lakeside 30, Osborne 29
Linn 39, Onaga 20
Logan 60, Northern Valley 34
Mission Valley 40, Lyndon 17
Natoma 36, Lincoln 27
Oakley 44, Phillipsburg 23
Osage City 35, Santa Fe Trail 28
Otis-Bison 57, Sylvan-Lucas 34
Ottawa 60, KC Washington 29
Pike Valley 55, Chase 41
Pittsburg 39, DeSoto 34
Pittsburg Colgan 49, Riverton 38
Plainville 38, Ellis 29
Rock Creek 32, Wamego 31
Rural Vista 56, Wakefield 28
Russell 57, Minneapolis 35
Sabetha 58, Riverside 49
Silver Lake 62, Atchison 35
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Tescott 27
Stockton 48, Smith Center 31
Tonganoxie 45, KC Bishop Ward 42, OT
Wabaunsee 52, Riley County 33
West Elk 28, Argonia 26
Wilson 52, Rock Hills 6
|El Dorado Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Augusta 77, Wichita East 64
|Semifinal
Circle 47, Mill Valley 40
|Emporia Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Topeka 51, SM North 41
Wichita Heights 73, Goddard-Eisenhower 29
|Semifinal
Derby 70, Maize 36
|Haven Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Garden Plain 47, Nickerson 36
Rose Hill 30, Haven 29
|Semifinal
Cheney 54, Wellington 47
Goddard 45, Kingman 28
|Hilltop Hoops Classic
|Seventh Place
Macksville 49, Little River 32
|Fifth Place
Ness City 50, Ell-Saline 45
|Third Place
Moundridge 48, St. John 36
|Jefferson County North Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Perry-Lecompton 43, Oskaloosa 32
|Semifinal
Rossville 32, Valley Falls 30
|Lawrence Free State Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
SM South 62, Hutchinson 42
Wichita Northwest 41, Junction City 30
|Semifinal
Topeka Seaman 51, KC Schlagle 47
|Lyon County League Tournament
|Semifinal
Olpe 61, Lebo 26
Waverly 56, Hartford 27
|McPherson Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Dodge City 41, Andale 32
Hays 57, Wichita Southeast 36
|Semifinal
Manhattan 56, Valley Center 29
|Newton Invitational Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Andover Central 42, Garden City 37
SM Northwest 52, Kapaun Mount Carmel 46
|Semifinal
Bishop Miege 53, Wichita Bishop Carroll 43
|Skyline 54 Classic Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Kinsley 45, Pretty Prairie 33
Pratt Skyline 27, Attica 24
|Semifinal
Medicine Lodge 53, Norwich 48
|Washburn Rural Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
SM East 47, Topeka West 39
|Semifinal
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Washburn Rural 42