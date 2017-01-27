The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Finch booked for fatal crash last July

by

Name: Finch,Aaron Michael
Charges: Improper crossover on divided highway Improper driving on laned roadway
Involuntary manslaughter; Recklessly

Photos: Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Aaron Finch, a 29-year-old who was involved in a fatal, head-on collision on July 20th, was booked into the Saline County Jail last night. Finch was westbound on I-70 when he crossed over the median, striking 45-year-old David Widner head-on.
Widner, a Salina resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Finch was trapped in the wreckage. He was removed and taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. The wreck occurred around 6:40 a.m.
Transport picked up Finch at the Ellis County Jail following a warrant request. Finch was booked into the Saline County Jail just before 6:30 p.m. for improper crossover on divided highway, improper driving on laned roadway and involuntary manslaughter, recklessly.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.