Aaron Finch, a 29-year-old who was involved in a fatal, head-on collision on July 20th, was booked into the Saline County Jail last night. Finch was westbound on I-70 when he crossed over the median, striking 45-year-old David Widner head-on.

Widner, a Salina resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Finch was trapped in the wreckage. He was removed and taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. The wreck occurred around 6:40 a.m.

Transport picked up Finch at the Ellis County Jail following a warrant request. Finch was booked into the Saline County Jail just before 6:30 p.m. for improper crossover on divided highway, improper driving on laned roadway and involuntary manslaughter, recklessly.