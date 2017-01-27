OTTAWA COUNTY – Five people were injured in an accident just before 7p.m. on Thursday in Ottawa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Scion Station Wagon driven by Jeffrey D. Weiland, 33, Bennington, was northbound on 170th Road two miles north of Bennington.

The Scion started to make a turn onto Kansas18 and collided with a 2013 Chevy Impala driven by Dakota Monasmith, 21, Bennington, that was southbound on Kansas 18.

Monasmith, Emily C. Carter, 20, Bennington, and three children in the Chevy were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

Weiland was not injured.

Carter and two of the children in the Impala were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.