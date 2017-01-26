KANSAS CITY, Mo. (January 26, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 2016 team award winners today, which were voted on by the Kansas City Chapter of the BBWAA at the end of last season. First baseman Eric Hosmer was named the Les Milgram Player of the Year, while left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy earned the Bruce Rice Pitcher of the Year award. The award is the second of its kind for Hosmer, who was also honored in 2013, while Duffy received the Pitcher of the Year award for the first time. Outfielder Jarrod Dyson received the Joe Burke Special Achievement Award for 2016.

Hosmer, 27, had an outstanding season, setting career highs in home runs (25) and RBI (104), while batting .266 with a .433 slugging percentage. He became the second Royals player to be named MVP of the All-Star Game (Bo Jackson, 1989), slugging a game-tying home run in the second inning and collecting another RBI with a single in the third. His RBI total tied for ninth in the AL, while his 34 go-ahead RBI were second-most in the Major Leagues, behind only Albert Pujols (35). He became the first KC left-handed hitter to record 100+ RBI in a season since Raul Ibanez in 2002. Hosmer started the season hot, hitting safely in 18 straight games (April 10-29), which was the fourth-longest hitting streak in the Junior Circuit last year. He also reached base in KC’s first 30 games in 2016, the 10th-longest streak in franchise history.

Duffy, 28, enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2016, posting career highs in wins (12), starts (26), innings (179.2) and strikeouts (188), while leading all Royals starters with a 3.51 ERA. With his 12-3 record, he matched Larry Gura (also 12-3 in 1978) for the best winning percentage (.800) in franchise history among pitchers with at least 15 decisions. His 188 strikeouts were the most by a Royals left-handed pitcher, passing Bill Butler’s (156) 1969 total. Duffy won 10 straight decisions between June 11 and August 21, which was one shy of matching the franchise’s longest winning streaks (Rich Gale, 1980; Paul Splittorff, 1977-78). He also set a club record with 16 strikeouts in his August 1 start at Tampa Bay, tossing 8.0 shutout innings and allowing just one hit.

Dyson, 32, also had a career year in 2016, setting highs in hits (83), doubles (14), triples (eight) and batting average (.278). He recorded 30 steals to tie for second in the American League, while it marked the fourth time he’s had 30 or more thefts in the last five seasons. The outfielder also set a career high with 11 outfield assists, tying him for seventh in the Junior Circuit, while they were the most by a Royal since Alex Gordon’s 17 assists in 2013. Dyson was traded to the Seattle Mariners on January 6.

The Royals will make every effort to have Hosmer and Duffy available to the media during the upcoming Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank this weekend at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.