Thirty-two Salina Philips Lighting employees were laid off Thursday, according to a company news release. Melissa Kanter, Philips public relations spokesperson, said the layoffs are specific to the Salina branch, located on the 3000 block of South Ninth.

“The lighting industry continues to transform and we have to look for ways to increase operational efficiency,” Kanter said. “As a result, we had to make a small reduction in the workforce.”

The Salina Philips had 281 employees before the reduction that took place Thursday morning. Training and placement programs will be made available for those laid off, according to Kanter.

“Reductions in workforce are always a difficult decision, and Philips Lighting is committed to managing all matters related to the 32 employees affected in a respectful and professional manner,” Kanter said. “The company has worked to ensure timely notification of employees in compliance with all local and federal laws. In addition, Philips will work with local and federal officials to assist these employees with placement and/or retraining programs.”