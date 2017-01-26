Tomasz Heczko has been booked into the Saline County Jail following a stay at the Salina Regional Health Center. Heczko was admitted following an aggravated battery on January 9th that left a 61-year-old woman with a cut lip, abrasions and swelling to the face. It was also determined that she had a dislocated right shoulder and fractured right humorous bone with some lacerations.

Heczko was apprehended following the incident but was admitted to the Health Center for evaluation.

—

Police are looking into a burglary of the Nex-Tech kiosk in the Central Mall. Unknown persons stole a black IPhone 7 and a black IPad Pro Wednesday, sometime between 8 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. The loss is estimated at $1,500. They currently have no suspects but are looking to get security video.

—

There was a residential burglary in the 300 block of East Claflin between 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday. A Dell Alienware laptop with a charger and wireless mouse were taken from the residents. Police estimate the cost of the items to be around $2,400. There were no signs of forced entry.