

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan discussed the fire during Thursday morning’s media briefing.

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating three fires that broke out in Saline and Ottawa counties Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believe that someone set the grass fires that burned about 230 total acres.

Rural Fire District 3 took charge following a fire call that came in shortly after 2 p.m. Firefighters were sent to the intersection of Humbarger Road and House Road. High winds pushed two of the western fires together, burning around 150 acres. The eastern fire burned around 80 acres.

No structures were damaged in the blazes but three landowners were affected. The estimated cost of the damage was around $3,000 as landowners will need to replace fence posts in the burned area.