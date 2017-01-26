Clarice “Marcille” Campbell Cox, 80, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, January 24th, 2017.

Marcille was born in rural Miltonvale, Kansas on January 4, 1937, a daughter of the late Mary “Evelyn” (Spallinger) and Charles Clair “Jack” Campbell.

She graduated from Miltonvale Rural High School, received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas, and her Master’s degree from Kansas State University.

Marcille was a teacher in Garden Grove, California; Wakeeney, Kansas; and at Southeast of Saline. She was also the city treasurer for Assaria, Kansas and a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene where she taught children’s Sunday School and participated in the church music program.

On September 14, 1963, Marcille married Neil Cox in Miltonvale, Kansas.

Marcille is survived by her husband Neil of the home; two daughters, Reagan Glover, and husband Mark, of Hutchinson, Kansas; Shannon Cox, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; son, Trevor Cox and wife Audrey, of San Antonio, Texas; brothers, James “Kermit” Campbell and wife Sallie, of Traverse City, Michigan; Stephen “Bruce” Campbell and wife Darlene, of Delphos, Kansas; sister, Mary “Christine” Allison and husband Dean, of Delphos, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Shirley Campbell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sharon Ekenstam of Hermiston, Oregon. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Dakota Williams, Ethan Glover, Caleb Glover, Spencer Cox, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, John “Neil” Campbell (Pat), Ronald “Kent” Campbell; sister, Mildred “Gale” Smith (Don), niece, Audra Allison, and sister-in-law, June Pilato.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Sunday, January 29th, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 am, Monday, January 30, 2017 at First Church of the Nazarene, 1425 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas, with Rev. Rene Colaw and Rev. Jon Fillipi officiating. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm at Oakland Union Cemetery, rural Miltonvale, Kansas.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the First Church of the Nazarene or Nazarene Compassionate Ministries in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Mary Elizabeth Tabor, 70, of Salina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Mary was born October 15, 1946 to Walter Lee and Harriet Mary (Austin) Tabor at their home in Towanda, KS. Mary was a talented crafter and seamstress. Mary loved her two daughters and welcomed their friends with open arms and a generous heart. Mary’s love of children showed in all she did. She was a devoted member of her church. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Tabor.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Helzer and Shannon Rouse; sister, Laura Albert (Robert); sister-in-law, Carol Tabor; three step-children, Dayna Ridge Jackson (Scott), Steven Ridge (Cheri) and Chris Ridge (Sam); five grandchildren, Jamie Rouse (Cassie), Zachary Helzer, Avery Rouse, Jacob Helzer and Erin Rouse; eight step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and six step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by daughter-of-the-heart, Debbie Young-Howerton, and many other extended family members and friends she considered family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina KS.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at First Southern Baptist Church, Salina. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for funeral expenses, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St, Salina KS 67401.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Claude I. Wolf, 90, Salina, died Tuesday, January 24, 2017. He was born October 21, 1926 in Arkansas City, Kansas to Everett R. and Alpha (Keltner) Wolf. He was a veteran of WWII, serving with the U.S. Navy. On October 27, 1962, he married Bonnie J. Hendricks in Miami, Oklahoma. He was a pipefitter and welder, and for sixty years he was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 441. Claude was a member of Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Salina.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; a daughter, Claudia Wolf; and three brothers, Max Wolf, Melvin Wolf, and Merle LeRoy Wolf.

Claude is survived by a son, Carl (Mary Anna) Wolf; a daughter, Lora (Jim) Kowach; five grandchildren, Emily and Jennifer Wolf, BriAnn (Kowach) Smith, and Ben and Sam Kowach; three great grandchildren, Victoria, Cassandra and Alaina Smith; and special friend, Jean Burch.

There will be no visitation. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit, Salina with The Rev. Dr. Martha Murchison officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date. The family suggests memorials to First Tee or Sunrise Presbyterian Church, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th, Salina, Kansas 67401.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

HERINGTON – Richard W. Rogers, 74, formerly of Mayetta; died at his home in Marshfield, WI, Sunday, January 22, 2017. Born November 7, 1942, the son of Wayne and Marion (Scheib) Rogers.

A public viewing will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, January 30, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel. Military committal services will follow at the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Herington.

Richard graduated from Marshfield High School with the class of 1961. He served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1971. He was an outdoorsman who liked to hunt and go fishing with his friends. He enjoyed woodworking and playing cribbage. He took several motorcycle trips with his wife and friends and traveled through eight states. Richard and Mary lived in Kansas and New Mexico. While in New Mexico he served on the Honor Guard for four years. He worked as an over the road truck driver for several years. During his years he traveled to all forty-eight states and Canada.

He is preceded in death by his mom and daughter Sheila.

On September 18, 1982, he married Mary Newmann in Dancy, WI. She survives of the home in Marshfield, WI. He is also survived by his five children: Craig, Edwin, Kenneth, Christopher (Sandy Ann) Rogers, and Tonya (James) Nieman, Jr.; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; a brother Wayne Rogers; a sister Jane (Ron) Nagel, and sister in law Karen (Ward) Newmann of Mayetta.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Gary W. Morrell

(February 13, 1948 – January 26, 2017)

Funeral services will be at 2 PM Monday, January 30 at the McDonald Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1-8 PM with family present from 3-5 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Perdue House, Summer Kids Cafe, or American Cancer Society.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Joan Wickstrom, 88, of Marquette, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, surrounded by family at McPherson Hospital. She was a school teacher and substitute teacher. She also had worked at City Sundries and Olson’s Furniture in Marquette. Joan was born on September 4, 1928, in Lindsborg, KS, the daughter of Eben and Pearl (Stone) Flohr. She graduated from Salina Central High School and Bethany College. On May 25, 1952, Joan was united in marriage to Bertis K. Wickstrom at the Freemount Lutheran Church. Bertis preceded her in death on March 13, 2008. She was a member of Elim Lutheran Church, Marquette Women’s Literary Club, WELCA, Marquette Library Board, and CHUMS. Survivors include: daughter, Cynthia (Mike) Hulse of Marquette, KS; daughter-in-law, Peggy Wickstrom of McPherson, KS; three grandsons, Brandon Hulse of Marquette, KS, Lance Hulse of Marquette, KS, and Matt (Diane) Wickstrom of Marquette, KS; sister, Eleanor Lundquist of Marquette, KS; sister-in-law, Mary Nolan of Marquette, KS; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Bertis “David” Wickstrom; and sister, Marilyn Gregwire. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Elim Lutheran Church, Marquette. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, January 30, at Elim Lutheran Church with Rev. James Strasen officiating. Burial will follow at Marquette City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Elim Lutheran Church or Marquette Recreation in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////