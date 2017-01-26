LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Football Signing Day 2017 will be covered like no previous Jayhawk signing day. Starting at 11 a.m. CT, the Jayhawk TV Network will provide live coverage from the Anderson Family Football Complex with “Kansas Football Signing Day Live.”

Kansas head coach David Beaty and KU assistant coaches will break down the entire 2017 recruiting class. In addition, members of the class already on campus will stop by for in-depth interviews. The two-hour program will be followed by Coach Beaty’s 1 p.m. CT, press conference. The day’s events will be broadcasted throughout the state via cable partners and across the country on ESPN3.

Full 2017 Signing Day coverage can be found on KUAthletics.com with a live update of the student-athletes as they join the program. Student-athlete photos, video highlights and biographies will be among the wealth of information shared. In addition, Jayhawk fans can keep up with the day’s activities via the Kansas Football social channels by following on Twitter and Snapchat at @KU_Football, Instagram at @KUFootball and Facebook at @KansasFootball.