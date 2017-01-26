ELLSWORTH COUNTY – A semi driver was injured in an accident just after 3 a.m. on Thursday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 International semi driven by Joseph W. Dyer, Paris, TN, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of 12th Road.

The semi left the roadway into the median. The driver overcorrected and the semi rolled onto its side.

Dyer was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.