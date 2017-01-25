A 14-year-old runaway from Saint Francis has been located. Lt. Mike Smith said deputies were sent to Saint Francis around 7 p.m. Monday following a report of three runaways. Two of the girls were apprehended by deputies and returned. The third, Samantha Alicia Rose Craddock, was not located until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Craddock headed south across pastures and was not located that night. The Sheriff’s Office continued the search the following day but came up empty handed. According to Lt. Michael Ascher, the office received a tip from a Highway Department employee. Craddock was picked up near the intersection of West Farrelly and South Fairchilds Rd. She was transported to the hospital for a health examination but had no signs of trauma, according to Lt. Ascher.