Salina Post followers will soon be reading the byline of a new reporter. The Post is proud to announce that Rocky Robinson has been hired as the news director and will soon be supplying Post readers with a steady stream of news. Robinson comes to Salina from Pratt, where he spent the last year as the sports editor of the Pratt Tribune.

Robinson’s journalism career started early. He graduated from Skyline High School, where he was editor of the yearbook and worked on other student publications. As a college freshman he started taking journalism classes. This opened the door for him to get involved with the student publication, the Emporia State Bulletin. Robinson started as a staff writer but was controlling his own staff of photographers and writers by his second year with the publication. He spent three years as sports editor of the Emporia State Bulletin while getting his Bachelor of Science degree in communication with an emphasis in public relations.

Collegiate journalism allowed Robinson to build his skill set. He attended national and state college journalism conferences, winning College Media Association awards for feature writing, sports writing and photography.

In his free time, Robinson enjoys playing golf and boxing. Look for his bylines to start appearing more frequently the next few weeks.