Jennie Arleta Rhudy-Liggett, born January 5, 1925 at home to Anna Rae (Brown) and Mason Thomas Weir in Beloit, Kansas, passed peacefully on January 20, 2017. Widowed before Arleta was born, her mother raised her and her siblings Mildred, Melton “Bud,” Marie, and Louise. She grew up in Beloit with the exception of a brief three month period living in Lincoln where should would meet her first husband, Bill Rhudy. Following high school she moved with her mother to Washington, D.C. and worked at the Soviet Purchasing Agency. Arleta survived the Dust Bowl as did others of her generation. Her stories about that experience and the burdens of WWII are vivid examples of how the Greatest Generation suffered and prevailed at some of life’s’ most challenging events.

She and Bill returned to Lincoln after his service in WWII and gave birth to their son Stephen Berry Rhudy. They supported the family implement business, T.A. Rhudy and Sons and later acquired, farmed and raised cattle on land in Lincoln. Arleta also proudly served the communities of Lincoln and Junction City as a Housing Administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

After the passing of Bill Rhudy in 1997 she married Earl Liggett in 2000 and moved to Salina. She is survived by her husband Earl Liggett; son Stephen Rhudy; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Overland Park, KS), Harper (West Bloomfield, MI), Tyler (Redford, MI), Alexis (Wilmington, N.C.), Hayden (Chicago, IL), Mallory (Commerce Township, MI) and Mason (Commerce Township, MI); and 11 great grandchildren.

She loved spending time volunteering at Trinity United Methodist Church, was an exceptional bridge player and an active P.E.O. member since her initiation in 1957.

Her family likes to say that God made her beautiful on the outside and she made us beautiful on the inside.

A funeral and visitation will be held February 2 at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 E Neal Ave, Salina, KS.

Donations to memorialize her life can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in support of the Music Ministry and Habitat for Humanity.

Shirley L. Lind, age 80, of Concordia, KS, passed away on Monday, Jan., 23, 2017 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. She was born on Dec. 19, 1936 in Horton, KS to Edward & Anna (Knedlik) Molt.

Shirley graduated from Horton High School. She attended Washburn University-Stormont Vail School of Nursing. Shirley married Kendal G. Hower in Aug. 1955 and to this union, 4 children were born. She later married Dale Lind on Feb. 14, 1987 in Concordia, KS. She was the director of Financial Aid at Cloud County Community College, Concordia until her retirement in 1998. She was a CASA volunteer & assisted with Mother to Mother for several years. She enjoyed playing bridge; cooking; gardening and supporting her grandchildren’s activities. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband; Dale, Concordia; sons; Doug Hower (Sanja), Concordia; Mike Hower (Mary), Chesterfield, MO & Steve Hower (Liane), Olathe; daughter, Patty McCullick (Mark), Hays; step-daughters; Lory Hull (Mark), Centralia, WA; Jody Plomer (Terry), Calgary, Alberta, Canada & Julie Lind (Kevin Vieth), Rochester, WA; step-son, Doug Lind (Ginny), Marion; sister, Joann Larson, Hiawatha; brother, Daryl Molt, Horton; sisters in law; Irene Bramel, Highland & Carol Burns, Blue Eye, MO; 7 grandchildren & 8 step grandchildren; 4 step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents & brothers, Ivan & Arlen Molt.

It was Shirley’s wishes to be cremated and a Celebration of her Life will be held at 10:30 am, Sat., Feb. 4, 2017 at Concordia Lutheran Church with Jim Winter, PMA officiating. Burial of the cremains will be at 3:00 pm, Sat., Feb. 4, 2017 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Zeandale, KS. Friends may sign the register book, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home from 9 am to 9 pm and family will greet friends from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Cloud County Community College Foundation or NCK CASA in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.

Alane “Lanie” Faye Smith, age 64, entered into rest on January 24, 2017 at Via-Christi of Manhattan Medical Center. Lanie was born on May 27, 1952 in Concordia, Kansas to LaVerne “Jappy” and Beverly (Houdek) Boling.

Lanie was a 1970 graduate of Clyde High School. In May of 1986 she received her RN Degree through Cloud County Community College. Lanie was a caregiver working in various Kansas hospitals, nursing homes and in home healthcare. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and cherished her visits and loved reading.

Survivors include her daughter, Lacie Haas and Bo Brown, Salina, KS.; 2 sons, Brad Bergkamp and friend Ilia Mah, Lawrence, KS.; Brian Bergkamp (Jacque), Jetmore, KS.; daughter, Deidre Greve, Olathe, KS.; step-father, Al Herron, Salina, KS.; step-mother, Maxine Boling, Clyde, KS.; 2 brothers, Shane Herron (Kathy), Salina, KS; Rev. Blane Herron (Deb), San Antonio, TX.; Step-sister, Heather Herron, Salina, KS.;

5 Grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, LaVerne “Jappy” Boling and mother Beverly Herron.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Chaput Mortuary in Clyde.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Chaput Mortuary, Clyde, with Lanie’s brother, Rev. Blane Herron officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.

Memorial Contributions may be given Golden Living Center, Wakefield, Kansas in care of Chaput Mortuary, Clyde.

For online condolences may be sent to www.chaputbuoy.com

MARION — Maj. Richard Forney, age 70, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family, following a short battle with cancer. He was born in Emporia on July 27, 1946. Richard graduated from Topeka High School and Vennard Bible College in Oskaloosa, Iowa, where he met and married Judy Seaman. Together they attended The Salvation Army School for Officer Training (seminary). In addition to ministering as a corps officer (church pastor) in 14 different appointments, including Salina, he served in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 1980-85 as the director of the Salvation Army's youth programming for Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. Richard loved helping others through the Emergency Disaster Services Ministry. Some of those opportunities included the Mexico City earthquake, the Minot, North Dakota flood, the Fargo, North Dakota floods, the Rio de la Plata Flood in Uruguay, at ground zero after 9/11, the Katrina Hurricane relief, the Plainfield, Illnois tornado, and the Greenfield tornado. He was called upon by international headquarters to run the warehouse in Albania that provided food and clothing to six refugee camps for those escaping the Kosovo war. In 2012, Rich and Judy retired and moved into their home at the Marion County Lake in Marion. Richard was preceded in death by his mother and father, Brig. Lew and Edith Forney. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maj. Judy Forney; children, Michelle Forney, of Salina, Dawne Curry and her husband Chris Curry, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Capt. Rich Forney and his wife Capt. Linnea Forney, of Aurora, Illinois; brothers, Hal Forney and wife Sharon Forney, of Wichita, and Maj. Jerry Forney and his wife Maj. Carol Forney, of Arnold, Missouri; his stepmother, Brig. Alta Forney, of Marion; six grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 6 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2017, at The Salvation Army Wichita Citadel Corps, 1739 S. Elpyco St., Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The Salvation Army (listed above) to continue the work of serving "Others" in need. Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion, is handling arrangements.

