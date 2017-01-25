Jennie Arleta Rhudy-Liggett, born January 5, 1925 at home to Anna Rae (Brown) and Mason Thomas Weir in Beloit, Kansas, passed peacefully on January 20, 2017. Widowed before Arleta was born, her mother raised her and her siblings Mildred, Melton “Bud,” Marie, and Louise. She grew up in Beloit with the exception of a brief three month period living in Lincoln where should would meet her first husband, Bill Rhudy. Following high school she moved with her mother to Washington, D.C. and worked at the Soviet Purchasing Agency. Arleta survived the Dust Bowl as did others of her generation. Her stories about that experience and the burdens of WWII are vivid examples of how the Greatest Generation suffered and prevailed at some of life’s’ most challenging events.
She and Bill returned to Lincoln after his service in WWII and gave birth to their son Stephen Berry Rhudy. They supported the family implement business, T.A. Rhudy and Sons and later acquired, farmed and raised cattle on land in Lincoln. Arleta also proudly served the communities of Lincoln and Junction City as a Housing Administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
After the passing of Bill Rhudy in 1997 she married Earl Liggett in 2000 and moved to Salina. She is survived by her husband Earl Liggett; son Stephen Rhudy; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Overland Park, KS), Harper (West Bloomfield, MI), Tyler (Redford, MI), Alexis (Wilmington, N.C.), Hayden (Chicago, IL), Mallory (Commerce Township, MI) and Mason (Commerce Township, MI); and 11 great grandchildren.
She loved spending time volunteering at Trinity United Methodist Church, was an exceptional bridge player and an active P.E.O. member since her initiation in 1957.
Her family likes to say that God made her beautiful on the outside and she made us beautiful on the inside.
A funeral and visitation will be held February 2 at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 E Neal Ave, Salina, KS.
Donations to memorialize her life can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in support of the Music Ministry and Habitat for Humanity.
Shirley L. Lind, age 80, of Concordia, KS, passed away on Monday, Jan., 23, 2017 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. She was born on Dec. 19, 1936 in Horton, KS to Edward & Anna (Knedlik) Molt.
Shirley graduated from Horton High School. She attended Washburn University-Stormont Vail School of Nursing. Shirley married Kendal G. Hower in Aug. 1955 and to this union, 4 children were born. She later married Dale Lind on Feb. 14, 1987 in Concordia, KS. She was the director of Financial Aid at Cloud County Community College, Concordia until her retirement in 1998. She was a CASA volunteer & assisted with Mother to Mother for several years. She enjoyed playing bridge; cooking; gardening and supporting her grandchildren’s activities. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband; Dale, Concordia; sons; Doug Hower (Sanja), Concordia; Mike Hower (Mary), Chesterfield, MO & Steve Hower (Liane), Olathe; daughter, Patty McCullick (Mark), Hays; step-daughters; Lory Hull (Mark), Centralia, WA; Jody Plomer (Terry), Calgary, Alberta, Canada & Julie Lind (Kevin Vieth), Rochester, WA; step-son, Doug Lind (Ginny), Marion; sister, Joann Larson, Hiawatha; brother, Daryl Molt, Horton; sisters in law; Irene Bramel, Highland & Carol Burns, Blue Eye, MO; 7 grandchildren & 8 step grandchildren; 4 step-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents & brothers, Ivan & Arlen Molt.
It was Shirley’s wishes to be cremated and a Celebration of her Life will be held at 10:30 am, Sat., Feb. 4, 2017 at Concordia Lutheran Church with Jim Winter, PMA officiating. Burial of the cremains will be at 3:00 pm, Sat., Feb. 4, 2017 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Zeandale, KS. Friends may sign the register book, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home from 9 am to 9 pm and family will greet friends from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Cloud County Community College Foundation or NCK CASA in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
(April 21, 1928 – January 25, 2017)
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church in Beloit. Burial will follow at 2:00 P.M. Saturday in the Riverview Cemetery at Scandia, Kansas. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church. Frances will lie in state from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday at the McDonald Funeral Home.
Robert H. Bronleewe, “Bob”, became absent from the body and present with the Lord on Jan. 24th. Bob was born on the family farm near Frederick, KS on January 2, 1921, to Otto and Edna (Cook) Bronleewe. He grew up enjoying the farming life and learning many practical ways of repairing farm machinery and innovating implements, several of which were patented in his adult life.
After graduating from Lorraine High School in 1938, he attended Kansas State University before joining the U.S. Army during World War II. He then went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree at McPherson College.
On June 7, 1946 he married Helen Jean Skiles at the former Frederick Baptist Church, where he served as both Treasurer and Deacon. Bob and Helen enjoyed 65 years of married life, farming in the Frederick/Bushton/Geneseo area and becoming “snowbirds” during the winter, in Brownsville, TX. Helen Jean went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2011.
Surviving family include Tom and Beverly Bronleewe of Sterling, KS and Ted and Barbara Bronleewe of Georgetown, TX. Tom’s family include son Matt and wife, Karin and their three children, George, Cole and Grace of Nashville, TN, daughter Erin and husband, Jason and their three children, Andrew, Robbie and Lily, and daughter Emily and husband, Josh and their three daughters, Matilda, Daphne and Vivian, also from Nashville, TN. Ted’s family include son Jeff and wife Tonya Bronleewe of Wichita, KS, son David and Heidi Bronleewe and daughters Anna, Brielle and Alivia, and a baby boy expected this Spring, of Nampa, Idaho, and son Joshua and wife Katie, of Nashville, TN.
Upon retiring to Lyons, KS and later on to Wesley Towers of Hutchinson, Bob was an avid woodworker, enjoying nothing more than generously sharing his gifts with others. Besides family and friends, Bob, (Papa), will be missed by those who treasured his uncomplaining attitude at Hester Care, a division of Wesley Towers.
Funeral Service is 10:00 AM, Saturday January 28, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Lyons, KS. Burial will be Frederick Cemetery, Frederick. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Renovation Fund at First Baptist Church. Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons is in charge of arrangements.
St. Joseph, Mo—Arthur Jarrett Tucker, 87, formerly of Downs, KS passed away January 24, 2017. He was born May 21, 1929 in Atchison, KS, the son of Arthur and Mildred (Jarrett) Tucker.
He was a retired telephone combination man for United Telephone.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Dixie in 1996 and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Norma of St. Joseph; daughters, Phyllis (Steve) Christie of Mankato, Kathy Tucker of Downs, Cindy (Barry) Curry of Osborne; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Downs, KS. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the Downs Fire Department and the Downs Historical Society. Burial will be in the Downs Cemetery. Domoney Funeral Home, PO Box 127, Downs, KS 67437 in charge of arrangements.