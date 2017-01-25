By Mallory Houser

KU Statehouse Wire Service

TOPEKA— Pittsburgh State University and Kansas State University presidents told the Higher Education Budget Committee on Tuesday that Gov. Sam Brownback’s recommended budget cuts would be devastating.

Both presidents gave presentations about their schools, emphasizing advancements in research, technology and global impact.

While many representatives lauded the work being done by the universities, they expressed great concerns about the numbers and potential budget crunching.

Brownback’s recommends budget cuts for all higher education institutions.

For Pitt State, Brownback suggests a decrease of $34,979 from all funds and decrease of $16,259 from the State General Fund. Both decreases are less than 0.1 percent below Pitt State’s 2017 fiscal year spending estimate.

Pitt State President Steve Scott stressed increasing costs across the board and the difficulties of a tuition freeze.

“The fundamental thing we need right now is to hold that little piece that we do have now, and not let it deteriorate anymore. We are hurting kids, and we’re hurting Kansans,” Scott said.

Brownback also recommends to cut from all three of Kansas State’s institutions – its main campus, its Extension Systems, Agricultural Research Programs and its Veterinary Medical Center. Brownback’s proposed cuts are less than 0.1 percent below Kansas State’s 2017 fiscal year spending estimate.

Kansas State President General Richard Myers similarly opposed budget cuts, listing reasons such as the inability to provide faculty and employees with pay raises, reduction of students in academic and administrative areas and delays in critical cybersecurity updates.

“You could cut a lot of the things that make us excellent,” Myers said, “But it would be absolutely devastating.”

After hearing the testimony, Rep. Susie Swanson (R-Clay Center) still agreed to abide by the governor’s recommendation for Pitt State.

The legislators did not discuss recommendations for Kansas State’s budget.

The committee will hear testimony from Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University and Washburn State University on Wednesday.

Mallory Houser is a University of Kansas junior journalism major from Dallas.