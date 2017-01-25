The Salina Masonic Temple has been part of the skyline downtown for 90-years, and it is now for sale. The Masonic Temple board of directors after about six months of consideration decided to put the building up for sale in mid December according to board member Dr. Doug Kempton.

Kempton said “With several different Masonic bodies leaving the temple in the last 4 or 5 years, the income has slowly gone down.” “We would still like to see the building be used properly , but the monthly income it’s just getting harder and harder for those Masons that are still there to keep it up.”

Kempton said the monthly expenses to keep the Temple open is around $20,000 a month. The Masonic Temple board would like to rent or sell the building except for the 6th floor, to allow for some Masonic presence to remain in the building.

Kempton said there has already been some interest shown in the building, and the hope is the building can remain home for Masons as well remain open for use by the residents of Salina.

The following is video of Dr. Doug Kempton making a statement on the decision to put the Masonic Temple up for sale:

The Salina Masonic Temple was built in 1927 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2000. It has been the home to many different clubs, organizations and businesses since it’s origin.