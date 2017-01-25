Salina City Commissioners and Saline County Commissioners will be attending a social gathering at Kansas Wesleyan University on Saturday, January 28 beginning at 6:15 p.m. in Brown Mezzanine. They will then attend the KWU vs. Bethany basketball game in Mabee arena. No action or discussion of business will take place.
