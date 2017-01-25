With no official closing date, the Salina Sears is set to shutdown sometime in March. But the Sears Auto Center will remain open and running normal business hours following the closing of the retail store. The Auto Center is located at 2259 S 9th St, behind the Central Mall.

Ethan Bertrand, Auto Center manager, says the Auto Center functions separately from the retail store and will retain all five of their full-time employees. Bertrand has worked at Sears Automotive for two years. The location provides alignments, tires, oil changes, suspension work, breaks and numerous other service options.

“I just want to inform people that we are not closing,” Bertrand said. “From what we have seen, the general public thinks we are closing with the store. They are just saying Sears is closing but haven’t mentioned the auto store.”

Bertrand and the rest of the Auto Center employees are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, as well as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.