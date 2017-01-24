The Salina Post

Woman tries to steal cab

by

A woman doesn’t get very far Monday evening in her efforts to trying to steal a cab.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said officers were sent to the area of the Emergency Room entrance of Salina Regional Health Center about 7:15p.m. on the report of a theft.

Best Cab Driver Joel Aleshire had gotten out of the cab and left it running, when 22-year-old Keundra Hancock allegedly got in behind the steering wheel and began to drive away slowly.

Aleshire ran along the side of the vehicle and told Hancock to stop, and she did.

She was booked into the Saline County Jail on a charge of attempted felony theft.

