THE STIEFEL THEATRE IS THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE:

THE JAYHAWKS

FRIDAY, APRIL 7 @ 8PM

Reserved Seating tickets: $35, $25

ON SALE: Friday, January 27 at 10:00 AM

BUY TICKETS DIRECT FROM THE STIEFEL M-F, 10-5, IN PERSON OR BY CALLING 785-827-1998, OR ONLINE THROUGH STIEFELTHEATRE.ORG (WHICH LINKS TO TICKETMASTER.) STIEFEL FRIENDS BUY EARLY. CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION. THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING THE STIEFEL THEATRE – YOU MAKE EVERYTHING POSSIBLE.

The incredible harmonies and distinctive arrangements of The Jayhawks set them apart from the rest of the Minneapolis music scene that emerged in the 1980s. By the early 90’s they became a driving force and inspiration behind the growing Americana movement. Combining the talents of singer-songwriters Gary Louris and Mark Olson, The Jayhawks released their major label debut, the acclaimed Hollywood Town Hall (1992) on the Def American label. This was followed by Tomorrow the Green Grass (1995), which produced the alternative radio hit single “Blue”.

When Olson left to pursue a solo career, Louris singularly took over the songwriting role in The Jayhawks creating the band’s enduring sound on some of their best selling and well-received albums including Smile (2000) and Rainy Day Music (2003). Louris continues to write and tour with the longtime core group of Marc Perlman, Karen Grotberg, and Tim O’Reagan. While the touring line-up has changed over the years and Olson briefly reappeared in 2010 to record and tour, this classic lineup maintains a commitment to adventure and forward motion in their shows and in their recordings. Their latest album, Paging Mr. Proust (2016), was produced in Portland with Peter Buck and Tucker Martine.