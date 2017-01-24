Following a five hour stand-off with Salina Police, a 57-year-old Salina women, who threatened to Kill herself, surrendered to SWAT around 3:30 p.m. yesterday. The stand-off happened on the 2100 block of Nottingham Drive, putting local schools on alert.

Police arrived at the residence around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Nearby Stewart Elementary School was put on high alert as SWAT arrived on the scene. Stewart informed parents and guardians that the school had been put on heightened security, locking exterior doors and monitoring entry to the building. Stewart dismissed at 3:25 p.m. Police requested students in the Nottingham area take alternative routes home but advised that there were no safety concerns for dismissal.

According to police captain Paul Forrester, one round was fired from a handgun but the women did not receive any injuries. She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a surrendering to the SWAT team.